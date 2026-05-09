PM Narendra Modi paid tributes to Maharana Pratap on his Jayanti, hailing him as a symbol of bravery whose saga will inspire patriotism. The PM also paid homage to Rabindranath Tagore on Pochishe Boishakh, lauding his diverse contributions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the great warrior Maharana Pratap on his Jayanti.

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According to an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office, the Prime Minister said that Maharana Pratap remains an immortal symbol of bravery and valour. He noted that the great warrior dedicated his life to protecting the honour, pride and dignity of the motherland.

The Prime Minister further said that the saga of Maharana Pratap's indomitable courage and unwavering self-respect will continue to inspire the spirit of patriotism in the hearts of countrymen for generations to come, his office said.

In a post on X PM Modi wrote, "An immortal symbol of valor and heroism, heartfelt tribute to the great warrior of the nation, Maharana Pratap, on his birth anniversary. He dedicated his life to safeguarding the honour, pride, and glory of the motherland. His sagas of indomitable courage and unwavering self-respect will continue to ignite the flame of patriotism in the hearts of countrymen for ages to come." वीरता और पराक्रम के अमर प्रतीक, देश के महान योद्धा महाराणा प्रताप को उनकी जयंती पर आदरपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि। उन्होंने मातृभूमि की आन-बान और शान की रक्षा के लिए अपना जीवन समर्पित कर दिया। उनके अदम्य साहस और अटूट स्वाभिमान की गाथाएं युगों-युगों तक देशवासियों के हृदय में राष्ट्रभक्ति का… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 9, 2026

PM Modi remembers Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore

Meanwhile, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on Saturday paid heartfelt tributes to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore on the special occasion of Pochishe Boishakh.

The Prime Minister said that Gurudev Tagore was a writer, thinker and poet of extraordinary brilliance who also made a mark as an exceptional philosopher, educationist, artist and a timeless voice of India's civilisational soul.

The Prime Minister noted that Gurudev Tagore gave expression to the deepest emotions of humanity and the noblest ideals of Indian culture. He added that Gurudev enriched society with new thought, creative energy and cultural confidence.

PM Modi Modi said that the nation remembers Gurudev Tagore with deep reverence and gratitude. He expressed hope that Gurudev's thoughts would continue to illuminate minds and guide people in their endeavours.

The Prime Minister wrote on X; "Today, on the special occasion of Pochishe Boishakh, we pay our heartfelt tributes to Gurudev Tagore. Gurudev Tagore was a writer, thinker and poet of extraordinary brilliance. He made a mark as an exceptional philosopher, educationist, artist and a timeless voice of India's civilisational soul. He gave expression to the deepest emotions of humanity and the noblest ideals of our culture. He enriched our society with new thought, creative energy and cultural confidence. We remember him with deep reverence and gratitude. May his thoughts continue to illuminate minds and guide us in our endeavours." (ANI)