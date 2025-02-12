Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi Govt marks Magh Purnima with grand floral showers

The Yogi government showered rose petals from a helicopter onto devotees at the Sangam banks during the Magh Purnima bathing festival of Mahakumbh 2025. Devotees chanted with devotion as the helicopter made multiple rounds, showering petals over major ghats, including the Sangam Nose.

The Yogi government upheld its tradition of showering flowers from a helicopter on the millions of devotees gathered at the Sangam banks for the main bathing festival of Magh Purnima in Mahakumbh 2025. From 8 AM onwards, rose petals were showered on saints, Kalpvasis, and devotees taking a holy dip at various ghats.

Witnessing the floral tribute, the devotees were overwhelmed with devotion, chanting "Jai Shri Ram" and "Har Har Mahadev" in reverence. Many expressed profound gratitude to the Yogi government for honoring their religious sentiments.

As the sound of the approaching helicopter filled the air, devotees eagerly anticipated the divine shower. The first aerial floral offering took place at 8 AM, covering almost all major ghats, with the maximum petals being showered at Sangam Nose, where lakhs had gathered.

The helicopter made multiple rounds to ensure every devotee received the blessing, continuing the flower shower ritual.

The tradition of aerial flower showers during Mahakumbh bathing festivals has been integral to the celebrations. Following this custom, the Yogi government made the Magh Purnima Snan Parv a memorable occasion through its grand floral tribute.

Under CM Yogi Adityanath's directives, the Horticulture Department meticulously arranged around 20 quintals of rose petals for the event, with an additional five quintals kept in reserve.

This tradition has been observed throughout the ongoing Mahakumbh 2025, with flower showers marking significant bathing festivals, including Paush Purnima (January 13), Makar Sankranti (the first Amrit Snan), and Mauni Amavasya (the second Amrit Snan).

The tradition continued with grand floral showers on Basant Panchami (the third Amrit Snan) and Magh Purnima, enhancing the spiritual fervor of the devotees.

Latest Videos