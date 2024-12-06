Mahakumbh 2025: Women to manage cafeterias, canteens, and Shri Anna counters across fairgrounds

The 2025 Mahakumbh in Prayagraj will empower rural women through employment opportunities, with 5,000 women expected to benefit from running stalls, shops, and canteens, promoting local products and entrepreneurship.

Mahakumbh Nagar: The Mahakumbh, set to take place on the banks of Triveni in January 2025, is poised to become a significant source of employment for rural women. Under the State Livelihood Mission, women from self-help groups in rural areas will be allocated various stalls and shops within the Mahakumbh premises. The entire plan, designed by the State Livelihood Mission, focuses exclusively on empowering rural women.

Events like the Magh Mela, Kumbh Mela, or Mahakumbh draw millions of visitors who not only take part in holy rituals but also indulge in food, snacks, and shopping for household essentials. Recognizing this, the mission aims to integrate rural women into the economic activities of the Mahakumbh.

According to Deputy Commissioner NRLM Rajeev Kumar Singh, the plan includes assigning rural women the responsibility of running five canteens in the fairgrounds. He said, "A proposal has been submitted to the Kumbh Mela Authority to allocate 10 shops per sector for these women, alongside 40+ shops in the Saras Haat section of the fair. This initiative is expected to create direct and indirect employment opportunities for over 5,000 rural women. "

He added that the products sold at the stalls and shops set up by rural women at the Mahakumbh will be crafted to promote the branding of Prayagraj Maha Kumbh, spreading its recognition from cities and towns to every village street.

According to Deputy Commissioner NRLM Rajeev Kumar Singh, these stalls will feature a variety of multipurpose items. Given the cold weather during the Maha Kumbh, mufflers are being made with the Maha Kumbh logo and slogan for warmth.

He added, "'Selfie caps' designed for the younger generation are being created to protect from the cold while offering a stylish touch for selfies. "

Neha Nishad from Eklavya Ajeevika Mahila Samuh said, "The women in my group are producing these items, all featuring the Kumbh logo. The Angavastram kept in the baskets being prepared for Prasad will also have the logo and slogan of Maha Kumbh."

The Uttar Pradesh government, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is actively promoting the production and use of Shri Anna, and the Prayagraj Mahakumbh will serve as an important platform for this initiative.

The National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM) plans to set up Shri Anna counters at the event, offering these nutritious products at five canteens and a cafeteria for breakfast and lunch.

Additionally, more than half a dozen counters selling Shri Anna products, sourced directly from Shri Anna-producing farmers, will be established in the district.

Chinta Devi, President of Nari Shakti Prerna Sankul Samiti, mentions that various products made from barley, sorghum, millet, and desi jaggery will also be available at these stalls at the Maha Kumbh.

Latest Videos