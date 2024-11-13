Mahakumbh 2025 to host foreign dignitaries from Israel, USA, France for special Ganga aarti

For the first time, dignitaries from countries including Israel, the United States, and France are preparing to join in the revered Ganga Aarti, a ritual that highlights the spiritual essence of the event. Senior military personnel will also be present, symbolizing solidarity and adding to the solemnity of the occasion.

In a testament to the global interest sparked by the Yogi government's extensive preparations for Mahakumbh 2025, eminent figures from around the world are set to attend the grand spiritual gathering in Uttar Pradesh.

For the first time, dignitaries from countries including Israel, the United States, and France are preparing to join in the revered Ganga Aarti, a ritual that highlights the spiritual essence of the event. Senior military personnel will also be present, symbolizing solidarity and adding to the solemnity of the occasion.

The state administration is committed to providing an unparalleled experience, blending tradition and modernity to captivate both Indian and international devotees with the sacredness and grandeur of the Mahakumbh.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision to transform Mahakumbh into a global attraction has inspired many of these international figures to partake in one of the world’s largest spiritual congregations.

Suresh Chandra, President of the Harihar Ganga Aarti Samiti in Ramghat, Prayagraj, shared that Ganga Aarti in Prayagraj began in 1997, inspired by the tradition in Kashi, and has continued without interruption ever since.

During the upcoming Maha Kumbh, there are plans to honor CM Yogi and distinguished saints from all over India. Bringing together saints from India’s major pilgrimage sites for this grand event promises to make the Mahakumbh an unforgettable experience for all.

He added that global interest in CM Yogi is growing rapidly among leaders from powerful nations. "This is evident as prominent figures from Israel, the United States, France, Vietnam, Italy, Canada, and Myanmar are visiting India to meet him."

These international guests will also participate in the famous Ganga Aarti, accompanied by senior Indian military officers. All of these special guests will be hosted by the Harihar Ganga Aarti Samiti.

Renowned saints from Ayodhya will also contribute to making Mahakumbh 2025 memorable by planting trees. Swami Dilip Das Tyagi, the head of the Ram Vaidehi Temple, shared that the saints of Ayodhya have pledged to plant 111,000 saplings to promote environmental cleanliness.

This initiative will be completed during the Mahakumbh. Along with Swami Dilip Das, several other prominent saints from Ayodhya are preparing to make the Mahakumbh an unforgettable experience.

