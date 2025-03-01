Mahakumbh 2025 sparks a spiritual tourism boom with five new corridors in UP

Mahakumbh 2025 in Uttar Pradesh has spurred spiritual tourism with the development of five key corridors. These corridors connect major religious sites, facilitating convenient travel for pilgrims and boosting the state's religious significance.

Mahakumbh 2025 sparks a spiritual tourism boom with five new corridors in UP
Author
Asianet Newsable English
Published: Mar 1, 2025, 12:20 PM IST

Mahakumbh 2025 has opened new avenues for spiritual tourism in Uttar Pradesh, strengthening the state's position as a major religious destination. During this grand event, the Uttar Pradesh government developed five key spiritual corridors, aimed at enhancing connectivity to prominent religious sites across the state.

During his visit to Prayagraj on Thursday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath acknowledged the contributions of police personnel, sanitation workers, healthcare staff, boatmen, media professionals, and transport operators, expressing gratitude for their efforts in ensuring the smooth execution of the festival. He also highlighted the significance of these newly developed corridors, which will allow pilgrims to travel conveniently across Uttar Pradesh’s sacred sites, giving a major boost to spiritual tourism in the region.

Five major spiritual corridors in Uttar Pradesh

* Prayagraj-Vindhyachal-Kashi Corridor
 This corridor will allow devotees to travel from Prayagraj to Vindhyachal Devi Dham and then to Kashi (Varanasi). It is a significant route for devotees of Shakti and Lord Shiva, offering a spiritual journey through these sacred sites.

* Prayagraj-Ayodhya-Gorakhpur Corridor
 This corridor connects sites related to Lord Ram and the Gorakhnath tradition. Devotees can take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, visit places like Lete Hanuman Temple, Akshay Vat, and Saraswati Koop, then proceed to Ayodhya for Ram Lalla’s darshan. From Ayodhya, devotees can travel to Gorakhpur to seek blessings at the Gorakhnath Temple.

* Prayagraj-Lucknow-Naimisharanya Corridor
 This route takes devotees from Prayagraj to Naimisharanya via Lucknow. Naimisharanya Dham is one of the 88 sacred pilgrimage sites of Hinduism, known as the meditation site of 88,000 sages. It is closely associated with Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu, Goddess Sati, and Lord Shiva.

* Prayagraj-Rajapur (Banda)-Chitrakoot Corridor
 Linked to Lord Ram’s exile, this corridor takes devotees to Chitrakoot Dham, home to sacred sites like Kamadgiri Parvat, Ramghat, and Hanuman Dhara. The route also passes through Rajapur (Banda), the birthplace of Goswami Tulsidas, the revered poet-saint who wrote the Ramcharitmanas, Vinay Patrika, and other Hindu scriptures.

* Prayagraj-Mathura-Vrindavan-Shuk Teerth Corridor (via Bundelkhand Expressway)
 This corridor allows devotees to travel via the Bundelkhand Expressway to Mathura-Vrindavan and then to Shuk Teerth, a place known as the meditation site of Maharishi Shukracharya. Pilgrims can visit Mathura-Vrindavan, the birthplace of Lord Krishna, and explore sites connected to his childhood and divine pastimes.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Uttarakhand avalanche: 1 dead, 49 of 55 BRO workers rescued; efforts continue for remaining ddr

Uttarakhand avalanche: 1 dead, 49 of 55 BRO workers rescued; efforts continue for remaining

RBI's policy shifts resulted in rupee's 1.8pc depreciation against USD in 2025: UBI Report dmni

RBI's policy shifts resulted in rupee's 1.8pc depreciation against USD in 2025: UBI Report

Flash floods, landslides hit Himachal's Kullu; vehicles trapped, roads blocked, power supply disrupted (WATCH) ddr

Flash floods, landslides hit Himachal's Kullu; vehicles trapped, roads blocked, power supply disrupted (WATCH)

'Bike bandit' stole two-wheelers in 60 seconds - over 100 times across 3 states, arrested ddr

'Bike bandit' stole two-wheelers in 60 seconds - over 100 times across 3 states, arrested

'IIT Baba' Abhay Singh alleges assault by saffron-clad men during live news debate at Noida studio dmn

'IIT Baba' Abhay Singh alleges assault by saffron-clad men during live news debate, stages protest (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Alia Bhatt DELETES all photos of daughter Raha Kapoor from Instagram; check details RBA

Alia Bhatt DELETES all photos of daughter Raha Kapoor from Instagram; check details

Govinda-Sunita Ahuja to Mahima Chaudhary-Bobby Mukherji: 7 Celebs couple who live separately without divorce NTI

Govinda-Sunita Ahuja to Mahima Chaudhary-Bobby Mukherji: 7 Celebs couple who live separately without divorce

Taiwan imposes sanctions on seven Chinese universities over national security concerns ddr

Taiwan imposes sanctions on 7 Chinese universities over national security concerns

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Arshdeep Singh likely to replace Mohammed Shami; here's why snt

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Arshdeep Singh likely to replace Mohammed Shami; here's why

football I wasnt happy Lionel Messi bashes PSG again, reveals daily struggles in Paris snt

'I wasn't happy': Lionel Messi bashes PSG again, reveals daily struggles in Paris

Recent Videos

Massive FIRE Breaks Out at Roorkee Rubber Factory | Uttarakhand News

Massive FIRE Breaks Out at Roorkee Rubber Factory | Uttarakhand News

Video Icon
Salman Khan’s Sikandar Sparks Mixed Reactions, Compared to SALAAR | Teaser Review

Salman Khan’s Sikandar Sparks Mixed Reactions, Compared to SALAAR | Teaser Review

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | How Saudi Arabia, UAE Gear Up for Ramadan 2025 | Asianet Newsable

Gulf Pulse | How Saudi Arabia, UAE Gear Up for Ramadan 2025 | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Manav Sharma's Suicide: WhatsApp Chat Between Wife, Sister-in-Law Reveal DISTURBING Details

Manav Sharma's Suicide: WhatsApp Chat Between Wife, Sister-in-Law Reveal DISTURBING Details

Video Icon
Rabri Devi on Tejashwi as Bihar CM: ‘People Will Decide, We Are Not Afraid!’ | Asianet Newsable

Rabri Devi on Tejashwi as Bihar CM: ‘People Will Decide, We Are Not Afraid!’ | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon