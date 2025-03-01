Mahakumbh 2025 sparks a spiritual tourism boom with five new corridors in UP

Mahakumbh 2025 in Uttar Pradesh has spurred spiritual tourism with the development of five key corridors. These corridors connect major religious sites, facilitating convenient travel for pilgrims and boosting the state's religious significance.

During his visit to Prayagraj on Thursday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath acknowledged the contributions of police personnel, sanitation workers, healthcare staff, boatmen, media professionals, and transport operators, expressing gratitude for their efforts in ensuring the smooth execution of the festival. He also highlighted the significance of these newly developed corridors, which will allow pilgrims to travel conveniently across Uttar Pradesh’s sacred sites, giving a major boost to spiritual tourism in the region.

Five major spiritual corridors in Uttar Pradesh

* Prayagraj-Vindhyachal-Kashi Corridor

This corridor will allow devotees to travel from Prayagraj to Vindhyachal Devi Dham and then to Kashi (Varanasi). It is a significant route for devotees of Shakti and Lord Shiva, offering a spiritual journey through these sacred sites.

* Prayagraj-Ayodhya-Gorakhpur Corridor

This corridor connects sites related to Lord Ram and the Gorakhnath tradition. Devotees can take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, visit places like Lete Hanuman Temple, Akshay Vat, and Saraswati Koop, then proceed to Ayodhya for Ram Lalla’s darshan. From Ayodhya, devotees can travel to Gorakhpur to seek blessings at the Gorakhnath Temple.

* Prayagraj-Lucknow-Naimisharanya Corridor

This route takes devotees from Prayagraj to Naimisharanya via Lucknow. Naimisharanya Dham is one of the 88 sacred pilgrimage sites of Hinduism, known as the meditation site of 88,000 sages. It is closely associated with Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu, Goddess Sati, and Lord Shiva.

* Prayagraj-Rajapur (Banda)-Chitrakoot Corridor

Linked to Lord Ram’s exile, this corridor takes devotees to Chitrakoot Dham, home to sacred sites like Kamadgiri Parvat, Ramghat, and Hanuman Dhara. The route also passes through Rajapur (Banda), the birthplace of Goswami Tulsidas, the revered poet-saint who wrote the Ramcharitmanas, Vinay Patrika, and other Hindu scriptures.

* Prayagraj-Mathura-Vrindavan-Shuk Teerth Corridor (via Bundelkhand Expressway)

This corridor allows devotees to travel via the Bundelkhand Expressway to Mathura-Vrindavan and then to Shuk Teerth, a place known as the meditation site of Maharishi Shukracharya. Pilgrims can visit Mathura-Vrindavan, the birthplace of Lord Krishna, and explore sites connected to his childhood and divine pastimes.

