Mahakumbh 2025: Shops selling worship materials being carefully set up in Sangam area

Prayagraj is abuzz with preparations for Mahakumbh 2025, expecting 40-45 crore devotees. Shopkeepers are stocking up on religious items, anticipating spiritual and economic benefits.

Preparations for Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj are in full swing, with rapid efforts underway to ensure the event's success. As the city prepares to host millions of devotees, the excitement is palpable among sadhus, Kalpvasis, pilgrims, and local residents alike.

Shopkeepers in the Sangam and Mela areas are stocking up on essential religious items, including Puja materials, Patra-Panchag, Rudraksha, Tulsi garlands, and sacred texts, sourced from Nepal, Banaras, and Mathura-Vrindavan.

The Mahakumbh is a grand celebration of the Sanatan faith, drawing devotees from every corner of the country to Prayagraj to partake in the spiritual virtue of bathing at the Triveni Sangam. This year, an estimated 40 to 45 crore devotees are expected to visit Prayagraj during the Mahakumbh.

Under the guidance of CM Yogi Adityanath, the Mela Authority is enthusiastically preparing for the arrival, stay, and spiritual needs of the devotees. The people of Prayagraj, along with shopkeepers and traders, are equally excited about the Mahakumbh, viewing it as an opportunity for both spiritual enrichment and economic growth through business and employment opportunities.

Across the city, hotels, restaurants, food stalls, and shops selling puja materials, religious books, garlands, and flowers are being decked up to cater to the needs of visitors. Wholesale traders are stocking up on goods from various cities, anticipating the high demand during the event.

Rudraksha garlands are being sourced from Uttarakhand and Nepal, tulsi garlands from Mathura-Vrindavan, and puja items like roli and sandalwood from Varanasi and Delhi’s Paharganj.

Sanjeev Tiwari, a religious book seller in Daraganj, Prayagraj, reported that books from Gita Press, Gorakhpur, are in highest demand, especially the Ramcharit Manas, Bhagwat Gita, Shiv Puran, and collections of bhajans and aartis. Priests performing rituals are also purchasing Patra and Panchang printed in Varanasi. Additionally, brass and copper bells, lamps, and idols from Moradabad and Varanasi are being ordered in large quantities.

Devotees, sadhus, and sanyasis participating in Kalpavas at the fair are demanding havan samagri, aasan, Gangajal, plates, urns, and other items for worship. Shopkeepers are stocking these items in large quantities to meet the anticipated demand, ensuring they are well-prepared to serve the spiritual and practical needs of the visitors.

Latest Videos