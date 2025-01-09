Mahakumbh 2025: Robust security and infrastructure ready at 12 km Sangam stretch ahead of CM Yogi's visit

Extensive preparations are underway for Mahakumbh 2025 at Prayagraj's Sangam bank, including the construction of new ghats, enhanced security measures, and dedicated facilities for women. 

First Published Jan 9, 2025, 9:54 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 9, 2025, 9:54 AM IST

Ahead of Mahakumbh 2025, extensive preparations are underway at the Sangam bank, where bathing ghats have been constructed over a 12-km stretch. 

In anticipation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit to Prayagraj, lighting arrangements are being installed across all ghats. Stairs are being reinforced using a combination of straw, brass, and soil packed in sacks, while dedicated changing rooms have been set up for women. 

Deputy Fair Officer Abhinav Pathak stated, "The cleaning and construction of ghats are progressing swiftly. Major ghats in the Sangam area have been newly developed, and efforts to enhance cleaning, construction, and security have been expedited in preparation for the Chief Minister's arrival." 

Construction and facilities of significant ghats

Seven concrete ghats have been built on the banks of the Ganga and Yamuna on the Sangam bank. These ghats have been prepared for the convenience of bathers and devotees.

Dashaswamedh Ghat (Ganga River): This ghat, 110 meters long and 95 meters wide, will have facilities like a sitting plaza, changing cabins, parking, yagya shala, aarti sthal and meditation centre.

Kila Ghat (Yamuna River): Located near Sangam, this ghat will be 60 meters long and 70 meters wide. It is being prepared to handle a huge crowd of bathers. 

Saraswati Ghat (Yamuna River): 30 meters long and 60 meters wide, this ghat will be helpful for bathing and other activities.

Mori Ghat (Yamuna River): 30 meters long and 60 meters wide, located near the ghat.

Kali Ghat (Ganga River): 30 meters long and 60 meters wide, near the cremation ground.

Chhatnag Ghat: Located on the left bank of the Ganga, this ghat will be 30 meters long and 60 meters wide.

Maheva Ghat (Yamuna River): Located near the Bhairav temple, this ghat will be 30 meters long and 60 meters wide.

Exceptional security and cleanliness arrangements

Special security arrangements are being made given the massive crowd of devotees in the Maha Kumbh.

Changing rooms for the safety of women
Separate changing rooms have been made for women and girls at all the ghats.

Insignia and Symbols
Different insignia (Damaaru, Trishul, etc.) are being installed on every ghat so that people can quickly identify the ghats.

Watch towers and barricading
Watch towers are being installed to monitor the Sangam. Water barricading is being arranged on all the ghats.

Boat license and capacity check
All boats are being tested. Their capacity and license number will be displayed.

Water police alert
Water police have been kept on full alert for safe bathing.

