Mahakumbh 2025: Man's dead mother performs ‘Maha Snaan’ in Triveni Sangam, photo goes viral

An elderly man's poignant gesture of bringing his late mother's photo to Mahakumbh Mela's sacred Triveni Sangam for Maha Snaan ritual has gone viral.

First Published Jan 15, 2025, 12:54 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 15, 2025, 12:54 PM IST

Amidst the vast crowds gathered at the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, a poignant moment has emerged, touching the hearts of millions. An elderly man brought a framed photograph of his late mother to the sacred Triveni Sangam, allowing her symbolic participation in the revered Maha Snaan ritual.

Also Read: Mahakumbh 2025: 10 stunning drone shots showcasing magnificence of event in Prayagraj

This tender gesture, shared on social media by an user named Mishrain, has gone viral, garnering over 269.2K views and an outpouring of emotional responses. According to the post, her father went to Mahakumbh and took 'Maha Snaan' with his mother's photo in hand. This showcases the man's unwavering dedication to his mother's memory, as he fulfills her unfulfilled wish of bathing in the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers.

The X user also shared a photo of the same with the caption, "This is what we call love, right?”

Netizens have responded with an avalanche of praise, highlighting the depth of love, remembrance, and cultural significance embedded in this act. Many have expressed admiration for the man's devotion, labeling him an exemplary son. Others have lauded the emotional resonance of the image, acknowledging the universal language of love and loss.

Check out some social media responses:

“This is beautiful,” a user said while another said, “Truly touching! The love and devotion in this image are so palpable".

“True love mother, my life, my god and my everything,” said another user.

“Rarely found these days,” a user said.

In a follow-up post, Mishrain expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response, stating that her father was deeply moved by the love and positivity pouring in.

Also Read: Steve Jobs' 1974 handwritten letter on ‘wish to go to India for Kumbh Mela’ sold for Rs 4.32 crore

