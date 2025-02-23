Mahakumbh 2025: JP Nadda and CM Yogi take holy dip at Triveni Sangam, pray for public welfare

BJP President JP Nadda, with family, took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam during Mahakumbh, joined by CM Yogi Adityanath. They offered prayers, fed migratory birds, and visited sacred sites, seeking blessings for all.

BJP National President JP Nadda, accompanied by his family, took a sacred dip at Triveni Sangam on Saturday, embracing the spiritual essence of Mahakumbh. Before the holy bath, he was joined by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP State President Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, Cabinet Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, Minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi,' and revered spiritual leader Satuwa Baba.

The Nadda family also offered a sacred ‘chunari’ to Maa Ganga, praying for the welfare of all. JP Nadda arrived in Prayagraj on Saturday with his family, where he was warmly welcomed by CM Yogi Adityanath at the Triveni Sankul in MahaKumbh Nagar. From there, the leaders proceeded to the sacred Sangam via a floating jetty from Arail Ghat.

Amid the serene waters, the BJP National President, alongside CM Yogi and his family, fed the Siberian migratory birds—a symbolic gesture of peace and harmony. Following this, he first took a collective holy dip with BJP leaders before performing rituals and immersing himself in the sacred waters with his wife and family members.

As the leaders participated in the sacred bath, a massive crowd of devotees present at the Sangam chanted "Jai Shri Ram" and "Har Har Gange" in their honor. After the ritualistic dip, Nadda, CM Yogi, and other BJP leaders performed a special puja dedicated to Maa Ganga, seeking blessings for the prosperity and well-being of the people.

The delegation then proceeded to the revered Bade Hanuman Mandir, where they offered prayers to the deity. Continuing their spiritual journey, they also visited and worshiped the sacred Akshayavat tree, a significant pilgrimage site believed to grant eternal blessings.

