Mahakumbh 2025: Digital ‘Khoya-Paya Kendra’ to help visitors with lost items and ghat information

Uttar Pradesh Police have established ten digital ‘Khoya-Paya Kendra’s equipped with advanced technology to ensure the safety and convenience of devotees during Mahakumbh 2025. 

Mahakumbh 2025 Digital Khoya-Paya Kendra to help visitors with lost items and ghat information
Author
Asianet Newsable English
First Published Jan 9, 2025, 1:32 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 9, 2025, 1:32 PM IST

Realizing the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for a safe, well-organized, and grand Mahakumbh 2025, the Uttar Pradesh Police has established ten state-of-the-art digital ‘Khoya- Paya Kendra’s across the Mahakumbh  area to ensure safety and convenience of millions of devotees.

These centers have been equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including among others waiting rooms and medical rooms for providing immediate assistance to the devotees. To ensure the comfort of families, a separate refreshment area has been arranged for women and children. 

Additionally, all centers have been fitted with 55-inch LED screens connected to a public address system,  which will display live updates regarding lost and found persons and items. The centers will also provide essential information on ghat arrangements and routes related to Mahakumbh.

To manage the large influx of devotees, Additional Director General (ADG) Zone Bhanu Bhaskar emphasized that every measure is being taken to ensure a smooth experience for pilgrims. Ten computerized ‘Khoya- Paya Kendra’ have been established across the Mahakumbh area, he added.

The main model center situated at the western end of the Sangam Return Route will be staffed with five employees on regular days and nine during the peak bathing festivals to manage the crowd effectively and ensure smooth operations.

The centers have been designed to ensure maximum efficiency in handling lost persons and items. Key features include:

  • Lost and found persons' information will be digitally recorded; informers will receive a computerized receipt for reference.
  • Photos and details of missing persons will be broadcast on 55-inch LED screens for easy identification.
  • All centers are connected though a modern communication network
  • Information will also be shared on Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp to maximize the chances of locating missing persons and lost items.

The digital centers will assist in locating missing children, mobile phones, purses, and other belongings. The ten centers are strategically located in the following sectors:

1. Sector-04: Main Center
2. Sector-03: Akshayvat Pandal
3. Sector-03: Sangam Noj
4. Sector-18: Airavat Dwar
5. Sector-23: Tent City
6. Sector-23: Arail Pakka Ghat
7. Sector-06: Major Ghat
8. Sector-14: Bada Jhusi Ghat
9. Sector-17: Sangam Area
10. Sector-08: Major Bathing Area

To further support pilgrims, Inquiry centers have been set up throughout the fairgrounds. All important information related to the Mahakumbh, Prayagraj city and fair area will be available at these centers:

  • Police stations, posts, fire stations, hospitals, and key administrative offices.
  • Current status of bus and railway stations, as well as train schedules and routes.
  • Directions to pilgrimage sites, temples, and historical landmarks.
  • Details of Akharas, Mahamandleshwar camps, Kalpvasi camps, and bathing ghats.
  • Traffic restrictions and diversions within the fairgrounds.
  • Hotel and dharamshala listings with rates
  •  Voluntary organizations participating in the event.
For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'I will kill you': Bengaluru auto driver abuses, threatens passenger over fare dispute (WATCH) vkp

'I will kill you': Bengaluru auto driver abuses, threatens passenger over fare dispute (WATCH)

Three Naxalites killed in fierce encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma dmn

BREAKING: Three Naxalites killed in fierce encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Hyderabad student orders via Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy to see who delivers quickest. Here's who won shk

Hyderabad student orders via Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy to see who delivers quickest. Here's who won

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-555 January 9 2025: Check prize money, winning ticket HERE dmn

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-555 January 9 2025: Check prize money, winning ticket HERE

MP man kills 28 pet pigeons by twisting their necks to seek revenge on his neighbour over personal feud shk

MP man kills 28 pet pigeons by twisting their necks to seek revenge on his neighbour over personal feud

Recent Stories

Vastu tips: Items you should NEVER donate after sunset AJR

Vastu tips: Items you should NEVER donate after sunset

Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2025: Know Date, parana time, puja vidhi, significance and more RBA

Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2025: Know Date, parana time, puja vidhi, significance and more

'I will kill you': Bengaluru auto driver abuses, threatens passenger over fare dispute (WATCH) vkp

'I will kill you': Bengaluru auto driver abuses, threatens passenger over fare dispute (WATCH)

Three Naxalites killed in fierce encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma dmn

BREAKING: Three Naxalites killed in fierce encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Sargun Mehta 8 stunning saree looks for every occasion gcw

Sargun Mehta’s 8 stunning saree looks for every occasion

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon