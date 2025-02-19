Mahakumbh 2025: Delegation visits Mahakumbh to study preparations for Nashik Kumbh 2027

A high-level delegation from Nashik arrived at Mahakumbh Nagar on Tuesday to study the effective management and new initiatives implemented by the Yogi government for Mahakumbh 2025. The team inspected various sites, including ghats, akhadas, and other key locations, closely observing the arrangements in place.

The delegation gathered insights on internal traffic management, crowd control, sanitation, and various administrative aspects.

On Wednesday, they are scheduled to meet officials from different departments to understand the extensive preparations undertaken for Mahakumbh.

With Nashik set to host Kumbh in 2027, this visit aims to provide firsthand experience of the successful execution of Mahakumbh 2025, enabling the adoption of best practices for Nashik Kumbh.

Mahakumbh Mela Adhikari Vijay Kiran Anand stated that the Nashik team is on a two-day study tour. “On Tuesday, after taking a dip in the Triveni Sangam, they attended a presentation at the Mela Authority. They also visited the Integrated Command Control Center (ICCC) and inspected various corridors before heading to the Digital Experience Center. On Wednesday, they will engage with officials from multiple departments to understand their action plans for Mahakumbh.”

The delegation was given a detailed presentation outlining the comprehensive strategy behind Mahakumbh 2025. Discussions covered every aspect of event management, including traffic regulation, security measures, public health provisions, and facilities for devotees. The Prayagraj administration demonstrated how they have integrated services such as digital connectivity, information management, and emergency response mechanisms.

Following the presentation, the Nashik team interacted with key officials to address queries and gain deeper insights into the large-scale coordination efforts that have made Mahakumbh 2025 a benchmark in event management.

The 20-member delegation from Nashik was led by Divisional Commissioner Dr. Praveen Gedam and included senior officials from various departments, such as Special Inspector General of Police Dattatraya Karale, District Magistrate Jalaj Sharma, Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri, and CEO of Nashik Metropolitan Region Development Authority Manik Gursal.

Dr. Praveen Gedam stated, “We are committed to making the Kumbh Mela 2027 in Nashik as grand as Mahakumbh 2025. To achieve this, we decided to study the arrangements here. Our team inspected key sites, including venues, ghats, and akhadas, to analyze the management strategies implemented for this massive event. This will help us enhance our preparations for the Nashik Kumbh.”

He further mentioned that the team gathered valuable insights on managing the increasing influx of devotees, traffic control, security measures, and healthcare facilities during Mahakumbh. “This study will assist the Nashik administration in formulating a comprehensive plan to ensure seamless execution of the upcoming Kumbh Mela,” he added.

The Nashik team also visited the Integrated Command Control Center (ICCC) in Prayagraj, which plays a crucial role in monitoring the city during Mahakumbh. The center is equipped with more than 2,700 CCTV cameras that continuously track activities across the city. Officials from various departments, including police, administration, fire services, and emergency management, are stationed at the ICCC to ensure smooth operations and quick response to any situation.

During their visit, the team also learned about the presence of officials from railways, telecom, disaster management, and the Border Security Force (BSF) at the center. Their coordinated efforts help manage diverse services efficiently, offering valuable insights for Nashik’s planning to ensure better management for the upcoming Kumbh Mela.

The delegation also inspected the 'Digital Maha Kumbh' initiative, which provides devotees with essential information, guidance, and services to enhance their pilgrimage experience. Additionally, they visited the telephone call center with 50 dedicated lines that assist citizens with various concerns, including locating missing family members, addressing general complaints, and offering other forms of assistance. The prompt support provided by this call center has proven to be a critical service during Maha Kumbh, ensuring the safety and convenience of millions of visitors.

Latest Videos