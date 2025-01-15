Mahakumbh 2025: Delegation from 10 Nations to take holy dip at Triveni sangam

A 21-member International delegation from 10 countries will participate in the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj. The delegation will take a sacred dip at the Sangam, tour the Mela area, and experience a heritage walk. Their visit highlights the global attention on the event organized by the Yogi government.

The grand and divine Mahakumbh organized by the Yogi government is now capturing global attention. As part of this, a 21-member delegation from 10 countries will take a sacred dip at the Sangam on Thursday.

The delegation, invited by the External Publicity and Public Diplomacy Division of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, will arrive on Wednesday. Arrangements for the delegation’s stay have been made at the Tent City in Arail, developed by the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation.

On Wednesday, the delegation will tour the Mahakumbh Mela area. A heritage walk, scheduled from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM, will allow members to explore the cultural and historical heritage of Prayagraj. In the evening, dinner and rest arrangements will be provided at the Tent City.

On Thursday, January 16, the international delegation will take a holy dip at Triveni Sangam at 8:00 AM. After breakfast, at 9:30 AM, they will enjoy an aerial view of the Mahakumbh area via helicopter. The tour will end at 1:30 PM, after which the delegation will head to the airport.

The international delegation includes representatives from Fiji, Finland, Guyana, Malaysia, Mauritius, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Trinidad and Tobago, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

