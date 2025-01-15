Mahakumbh 2025: Delegation from 10 Nations to take holy dip at Triveni sangam

A 21-member International delegation from 10 countries will participate in the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj. The delegation will take a sacred dip at the Sangam, tour the Mela area, and experience a heritage walk. Their visit highlights the global attention on the event organized by the Yogi government.

Mahakumbh 2025: Delegation from 10 Nations to take holy dip at Triveni Sangam
Author
Asianet Newsable English
First Published Jan 15, 2025, 7:06 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 15, 2025, 7:06 PM IST

The grand and divine Mahakumbh organized by the Yogi government is now capturing global attention. As part of this, a 21-member delegation from 10 countries will take a sacred dip at the Sangam on Thursday.

The delegation, invited by the External Publicity and Public Diplomacy Division of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, will arrive on Wednesday. Arrangements for the delegation’s stay have been made at the Tent City in Arail, developed by the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation.

On Wednesday, the delegation will tour the Mahakumbh Mela area. A heritage walk, scheduled from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM, will allow members to explore the cultural and historical heritage of Prayagraj. In the evening, dinner and rest arrangements will be provided at the Tent City.

On Thursday, January 16, the international delegation will take a holy dip at Triveni Sangam at 8:00 AM. After breakfast, at 9:30 AM, they will enjoy an aerial view of the Mahakumbh area via helicopter. The tour will end at 1:30 PM, after which the delegation will head to the airport.

The international delegation includes representatives from Fiji, Finland, Guyana, Malaysia, Mauritius, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Trinidad and Tobago, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

MahaKumbh 2025: Shankar Mahadevan to perform at Ganga Pandal on opening day

MahaKumbh 2025: Shankar Mahadevan to perform at Ganga Pandal on opening day

Kerala High Court accepts Boby Chemmanur's apology, closes case over delay in exiting jail after getting bail dmn

Kerala High Court accepts Boby Chemmanur's apology, closes case over delay in exiting jail after getting bail

'Har Har Mahadev': Viral video shows Bear hugging Shivling in Chattisgarh, wins hearts online (WATCH) vkp

'Har Har Mahadev': Viral video shows Bear hugging Shivling in Chattisgarh, wins hearts online (WATCH)

'Like a deer runs into forest...': Ramesh Bidhuri's latest sexist jibe at AAP's Atishi sparks row (WATCH) shk

'Like a deer runs into forest...': Ramesh Bidhuri's latest sexist jibe at AAP's Atishi sparks row (WATCH)

"Upar wala bachayega": Arvind Kejriwal over intel inputs on potential threat by pro-Khalistani elements (WATCH) shk

"Upar wala bachayega": Arvind Kejriwal over intel inputs on potential threat by pro-Khalistani elements| WATCH

Recent Stories

Castellum Rises Pre-Market After Subsidiary Bags Navy Contract For AI-Powered Cybersecurity System: Retail Sentiment Mixed

Castellum Rises Pre-Market After Subsidiary Bags Navy Contract For AI-Powered Cybersecurity System: Retail Sentiment Mixed

football Barcelona fans in excitement as Lionel Messi likely to reunite with Blaugrana during MLS off-season hrd

Barcelona fans in excitement as Lionel Messi likely to reunite with Blaugrana during MLS off-season

Crown Electrokinetics Loses Over Quarter Of Its Market Cap After Shareholders Approve Reverse Stock Split: Retail’s Divided

Crown Electrokinetics Loses Over Quarter Of Its Market Cap After Shareholders Approve Reverse Stock Split: Retail’s Divided

TSMC Stock Dips As Biden Reportedly Plans Another Round Of Export Curbs: Retail Wants To Buy The Dip Ahead Of Earnings

TSMC Stock Dips As Biden Reportedly Plans Another Round Of Export Curbs: Retail Wants To Buy The Dip Ahead Of Earnings

Wells Fargo Rises Pre-Market After Q4 Earnings Beat, Strong 2025 Guidance: Retail Sentiment Hits Year-High

Wells Fargo Rises Pre-Market After Q4 Earnings Beat, Strong 2025 Guidance: Retail Sentiment Hits Year-High

Recent Videos

Road Incident in West Bengal: Woman Hit by Speeding Bike #ViralVideo #CCTV

Road Incident in West Bengal: Woman Hit by Speeding Bike #ViralVideo #CCTV

Video Icon
Neha Shalini Resigns from BJP Mahila Morcha After Levelling Allegations | WATCH

Neha Shalini Resigns from BJP Mahila Morcha After Levelling Allegations | WATCH

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Temple Overflows with Thousands of Devotees on Makaravilakku Festival 2025

Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Temple Overflows with Thousands of Devotees on Makaravilakku Festival 2025

Video Icon
Boby Chemmanur Apologizes to Court for Continuing to Remain in Jail | WATCH

Boby Chemmanur Apologizes to Court for Continuing to Remain in Jail | WATCH

Video Icon
Army Day 2025: General Upendra Dwivedi Lays Wreath at Southern Command War Memorial

Army Day 2025: General Upendra Dwivedi Lays Wreath at Southern Command War Memorial

Video Icon