Mahakumbh 2025: CM Yogi calls for unity to showcase Prayagraj's hospitality to the world

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, said that the preparations for Mahakumbh are progressing at a rapid pace, with seamless coordination between the Central and State Governments and various departments.

Speaking to journalists after reviewing the preparations for Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, he emphasized the extensive efforts being made, stating, "Every institution is actively engaged to ensure the success of this grand event."

CM Yogi remarked that Mahakumbh is not merely a religious festival, but also an exceptional opportunity for Prayagraj to showcase its outstanding hospitality. He urged the people of Prayagraj to collaborate in making this event a resounding success and elevate the city's global reputation.

The Chief Minister shared that preparations for the monumental "Sanatan Gaurav Mahakumbh" are well underway. "So far, land has been allocated to over 20,000 saints and institutions through a comprehensive registration process. This includes allotments to all 13 Akharas, Dandiwada, Acharyawada, Prayagwal Sabha, Khak Chowk, and others. Efforts are ongoing to complete the allocation process for remaining and newly registered institutions by January 5", he informed.

The Chief Minister assured that the "double-engine government" is making adequate arrangements for land and other necessary facilities to ensure the success of this grand event.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted several key developments and ongoing preparations for Mahakumbh 2025 during his address.

He stated that the number of pontoon bridges for the event has increased from 22 to 30, marking a first for Mahakumbh. Of these, 20 have already been completed, with efforts underway to finish all 30 bridges by December 30.

Additionally, out of a planned 651 kilometers of checkered plates, 330 kilometers have already been laid, with work progressing swiftly to meet deadlines, he stated further.

According to the Chief Minister, the installation of signages is also advancing rapidly, with 250 signages already placed in the fairgrounds and 661 signages installed across the city. Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam is undertaking significant initiatives, focusing on a uninterrupted and clean flow of the Ganga, he remarked.

Efforts by the Irrigation Department are focused on maintaining sufficient water levels at the confluence. The Chief Minister noted the unprecedented generosity of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers this year, with ample clean water suitable for bathing and drinking.

Functional STPs across various locations ensure no industrial effluents, sewage, or drainage enter the rivers. Additionally, bioremediation and geo-tube techniques are being implemented for water purification.

In terms of infrastructure, 85 substations of 400 KVA are being constructed by the Power Corporation, with 77 already completed. Of the 14 substations of 250 KVA, 12 have been established, while 94 of 128 substations of 100 KVA are operational. Further, 1,160 kilometers of LT lines, 160 kilometers of HT lines, and nearly 48,000 LED streetlights have been installed.

For the first time, Prayagraj will feature a riverfront along the Ganga, along with newly constructed concrete ghats. The ghat in Arail is also on track for completion by December 30.

The CM stated: "All permanent and temporary works are being executed on a war footing, including the construction of jetties. The Health Department has established a temporary 100-bed hospital and is setting up multiple 25-bed facilities at various locations. First aid boxes and medical assistance are also being arranged to ensure comprehensive healthcare services during the event. "

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared that devotees visiting Prayagraj for the first time during Mahakumbh will experience a unique glimpse of the city's heritage through its newly developed corridors.

He added, "The Akshay Vat Corridor, inaugurated by the Prime Minister, is now open for visitors. Devotees will also have the opportunity to explore the Bade Hanuman Ji Corridor, also known as Lete Hue Hanuman Ji Corridor."

He said, "Additionally, the Saraswati Koop Corridor, Patalpuri Corridor, and Maharishi Bhardwaj Corridor have been completed, while the Lord Ram and Nishad Raj Corridor in Shringaverpur have been developed.

Beautification and facade lighting of significant pilgrimage sites like Dwadash Jyotirlinga, Nagvasuki Temple, and other prominent shrines have also been completed." He added further, "A replica of the Dwadash Jyotirlinga, crafted by the Municipal Corporation, adds to the city's spiritual appeal."

The Chief Minister highlighted the grand development of Triveni Pushp, an initiative conceptualized by former Governor Kesari Nath Tripathi, which is being realized in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department and Parmarth Ashram.

Concurrently, the construction of a Tent City is underway rapidly. This facility, organized by the Prayagraj Mela Authority, will accommodate 20,000 devotees, with additional VIP tents capable of hosting 5,000 to 6,000 people being set up at different locations. To ensure safety, robust security measures have been implemented across the fairgrounds.

For the first time, trained 'Apda Mitras' have been deployed alongside NDRF and SDRF teams, assisting devotees throughout the Mahakumbh.

