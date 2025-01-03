Mahakumbh 2025: Another akhara makes a grand entry at the Kumbh in Prayagraj

The procession of Sanatan Dharma's torchbearers continues in the Mahakumbh area, marked by grandeur and devotion. In this sequence, Shri Panchayati Akhara Maha Nirvani entered the cantonment area with regal splendour. 

Mahakumbh 2025: Another akhara makes a grand entry at the Kumbh in Prayagraj
Author
Asianet Newsable English
First Published Jan 3, 2025, 12:24 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 3, 2025, 12:25 PM IST

The procession of Sanatan Dharma's torchbearers continues in the Mahakumbh area, marked by grandeur and devotion. Shri Panchayati Akhara Maha Nirvani entered the cantonment area with regal splendour in this sequence. The saints were welcomed with great reverence as flowers were showered at various points in the city. The Kumbh Mela administration also extended a warm reception to the revered Mahatmas of the Akhara.

Renowned as the wealthiest among the 13 Akharas of Sanatan Dharma, Shri Panchayati Akhara Maha Nirvani commenced its majestic procession from its local base near Alopi Bagh. Leading the procession was the chariot of the Akhara's presiding deity, Lord Kapil Ji, followed by the grand chariot of Acharya Maha Mandaleshwar Swami Vishokanand Ji, offering devotees a divine spectacle.

Maha Nirvani Akhara holds a legacy of championing women's empowerment within the Akhara system. As the first Akhara to appoint a Maha Mandaleshwar among women, it continues to uphold this tradition of inclusivity and respect. 

According to Mahant Jamuna Puri, the Akhara's Secretary, Sadhvi Geeta Bharti was the first woman to be conferred the title of Maha Mandaleshwar in 1962. Geeta Bharti, a disciple of Maha Mandaleshwar Swami Hari Haranand Ji, joined the Akhara at the tender age of three. Her exceptional oratory skills and devotion earned her the name "Geeta Bharti" from President Rajendra Prasad when she was just ten years old. 

The cantonment entry procession also showcased Akhara's emphasis on environmental preservation, with various symbols promoting sustainability accompanying the march. 

The tableau featured the participation of four women Mandaleshwars and highlighted the contributions of the Veerangana Vahini Sojat. After covering a five-kilometre journey, the Akhara entered the cantonment area in the evening, leaving an indelible impression of its spiritual and cultural heritage.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi Govt launches 4 QR code supported digital gateways for foolproof security

Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi Govt launches 4 QR code supported digital gateways for foolproof security

Was Manmohan Singh the World's Best Economist? Rajiv Narayanan's scathing attack on ex-PM goes viral (WATCH) vkp

Was Manmohan Singh the World's Best Economist? Rajiv Narayanan's scathing attack on ex-PM goes viral (WATCH)

Viral video: Forest officials rescue rhino calf weighing 600 kgs, netizens can't keep calm (WATCH) gcw

Viral video: Forest officials rescue rhino calf weighing 600 kgs, netizens can't keep calm (WATCH)

17.19 cr jobs in 10 years: Employment grows 36% under Modi Govt vs 6% during UPA era, reveals RBI KLEMS data snt

17.19 cr jobs in 10 years: Employment grows 36% under Modi Govt vs 6% during UPA era, reveals RBI KLEMS data

Delhi WEATHER update: Cold wave sweeps North India; dense fog hits flight, train operations gcw

Delhi WEATHER update: Cold wave sweeps North India; dense fog hits flight, train operations

Recent Stories

Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi Govt launches 4 QR code supported digital gateways for foolproof security

Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi Govt launches 4 QR code supported digital gateways for foolproof security

5 Stocks That Attracted Strong Retail Activity On Stocktwits Thursday

5 Stocks That Attracted Strong Retail Activity On Stocktwits Thursday

Game Changer: 5 reasons why this Ram Charan starrer is a must-watch NTI

Game Changer: 5 reasons why this Ram Charan starrer is a must-watch

Iran offers help for Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya on death row in Yemen as family hopes for 'last-minute pardon' dmn

Iran offers help for Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya on death row in Yemen as family hopes for 'last-minute pardon'

7th Pay Commission update: DA hike for 2025 to be announced early this year? gcw

7th Pay Commission update: DA hike for 2025 to be announced early this year?

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon