Mahakumbh 2025: Another akhara makes a grand entry at the Kumbh in Prayagraj

The procession of Sanatan Dharma's torchbearers continues in the Mahakumbh area, marked by grandeur and devotion. Shri Panchayati Akhara Maha Nirvani entered the cantonment area with regal splendour in this sequence. The saints were welcomed with great reverence as flowers were showered at various points in the city. The Kumbh Mela administration also extended a warm reception to the revered Mahatmas of the Akhara.

Renowned as the wealthiest among the 13 Akharas of Sanatan Dharma, Shri Panchayati Akhara Maha Nirvani commenced its majestic procession from its local base near Alopi Bagh. Leading the procession was the chariot of the Akhara's presiding deity, Lord Kapil Ji, followed by the grand chariot of Acharya Maha Mandaleshwar Swami Vishokanand Ji, offering devotees a divine spectacle.

Maha Nirvani Akhara holds a legacy of championing women's empowerment within the Akhara system. As the first Akhara to appoint a Maha Mandaleshwar among women, it continues to uphold this tradition of inclusivity and respect.

According to Mahant Jamuna Puri, the Akhara's Secretary, Sadhvi Geeta Bharti was the first woman to be conferred the title of Maha Mandaleshwar in 1962. Geeta Bharti, a disciple of Maha Mandaleshwar Swami Hari Haranand Ji, joined the Akhara at the tender age of three. Her exceptional oratory skills and devotion earned her the name "Geeta Bharti" from President Rajendra Prasad when she was just ten years old.

The cantonment entry procession also showcased Akhara's emphasis on environmental preservation, with various symbols promoting sustainability accompanying the march.

The tableau featured the participation of four women Mandaleshwars and highlighted the contributions of the Veerangana Vahini Sojat. After covering a five-kilometre journey, the Akhara entered the cantonment area in the evening, leaving an indelible impression of its spiritual and cultural heritage.

