Mahakumbh 2025: A game changer for religious tourism in Uttar Pradesh

Mahakumbh 2025 has spurred a religious tourism boom in Uttar Pradesh, highlighted by the success of the UP Darshan Mandapam. Five spiritual corridors now connect Prayagraj to key religious sites, enhancing accessibility and boosting local economies.

Mahakumbh 2025 has paved the way for new possibilities in religious tourism in Uttar Pradesh. The temple corridors developed by the state government are set to play a crucial role in this transformation. With five major spiritual corridors connecting Prayagraj, they have begun scripting a new chapter in the state’s religious and cultural landscape.

Mahakumbh was a confluence of faith and a grand cultural spectacle. Various states showcased their unique traditions and heritage through dedicated pavilions, attracting millions of visitors. Among them, the UP Darshan Mandapam emerged as the most visited pavilion, displaying the diverse cultural and tourism aspects of Uttar Pradesh.

According to Aparajita Singh, Regional Tourism Officer of Prayagraj, more than one lakh people visited the Mandapam daily during regular days of the Mahakumbh, while this number surged beyond two lakhs during major bathing festivals. Throughout the 45-day event, more than 65 lakh visitors explored the UP Darshan Mandapam, making it the most frequented pavilion of Mahakumbh 2025.

The significance of Mahakumbh extends beyond the event itself, as it has laid the groundwork for a well-connected religious tourism circuit in Uttar Pradesh. Recognizing the immense potential of this sector, the state government has developed five major spiritual corridors that seamlessly link Prayagraj with other prominent religious sites.

The Prayag-Vindhyachal-Kashi Corridor connects Prayagraj to the revered temples of Vindhyachal Devi Dham and Kashi. At the same time, the Prayagraj-Ayodhya-Gorakhpur Corridor links Prayagraj to the sacred cities of Ayodhya and Gorakhpur.

Another key development, the Prayagraj-Lucknow-Naimisharanya Corridor, establishes a direct connection between Prayagraj, the state capital of Lucknow, and the spiritual hub of Naimisharanya.

The Prayagraj-Rajapur-Chitrakoot Corridor extends religious tourism to the legendary site of Chitrakoot, and the Prayagraj-Mathura-Vrindavan-Shuktirtha Corridor connects Prayagraj with the Krishna circuit, including Mathura, Vrindavan, and the holy site of Shuktirtha.

These corridors are expected to provide devotees with a structured and convenient experience while boosting local economies through increased tourism activity.

In addition to developing these corridors, the UP government has focused on rejuvenating key religious sites in Prayagraj. The construction of temple corridors and the revitalisation of historic temples are set to have a lasting impact on religious tourism.

Among the significant projects, the Hanuman Temple Corridor near the Sangam has been developed to accommodate the growing number of devotees. The Akshayvat Temple and Saraswati Koop Corridor, as well as the Nagvasuki and Alop Shankari Devi Corridor in Daraganj, have further enhanced the accessibility and spiritual significance of these revered sites.

Other notable developments include the Bhardwaj Ashram Corridor and the revitalization of Shringverpur Dham, both offering devotees an enriched religious experience. Additionally, the creation of Shivalaya Park and Triveni Pushp Parmarth Niketan adds a serene and spiritual dimension to the city’s tourism landscape.

With Mahakumbh 2025 serving as a catalyst, Uttar Pradesh’s tourism sector is transforming significantly.

Latest Videos