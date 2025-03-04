Mahakumbh 2025: A game changer for religious tourism in Uttar Pradesh

Mahakumbh 2025 has spurred a religious tourism boom in Uttar Pradesh, highlighted by the success of the UP Darshan Mandapam. Five spiritual corridors now connect Prayagraj to key religious sites, enhancing accessibility and boosting local economies.

Mahakumbh 2025: A game changer for religious tourism in Uttar Pradesh
Author
Asianet Newsable English
Published: Mar 4, 2025, 11:25 AM IST

Mahakumbh 2025 has paved the way for new possibilities in religious tourism in Uttar Pradesh. The temple corridors developed by the state government are set to play a crucial role in this transformation. With five major spiritual corridors connecting Prayagraj, they have begun scripting a new chapter in the state’s religious and cultural landscape.

Mahakumbh was a confluence of faith and a grand cultural spectacle. Various states showcased their unique traditions and heritage through dedicated pavilions, attracting millions of visitors. Among them, the UP Darshan Mandapam emerged as the most visited pavilion, displaying the diverse cultural and tourism aspects of Uttar Pradesh.

According to Aparajita Singh, Regional Tourism Officer of Prayagraj, more than one lakh people visited the Mandapam daily during regular days of the Mahakumbh, while this number surged beyond two lakhs during major bathing festivals. Throughout the 45-day event, more than 65 lakh visitors explored the UP Darshan Mandapam, making it the most frequented pavilion of Mahakumbh 2025.

The significance of Mahakumbh extends beyond the event itself, as it has laid the groundwork for a well-connected religious tourism circuit in Uttar Pradesh. Recognizing the immense potential of this sector, the state government has developed five major spiritual corridors that seamlessly link Prayagraj with other prominent religious sites. 

The Prayag-Vindhyachal-Kashi Corridor connects Prayagraj to the revered temples of Vindhyachal Devi Dham and Kashi. At the same time, the Prayagraj-Ayodhya-Gorakhpur Corridor links Prayagraj to the sacred cities of Ayodhya and Gorakhpur. 

Another key development, the Prayagraj-Lucknow-Naimisharanya Corridor, establishes a direct connection between Prayagraj, the state capital of Lucknow, and the spiritual hub of Naimisharanya. 

The Prayagraj-Rajapur-Chitrakoot Corridor extends religious tourism to the legendary site of Chitrakoot, and the Prayagraj-Mathura-Vrindavan-Shuktirtha Corridor connects Prayagraj with the Krishna circuit, including Mathura, Vrindavan, and the holy site of Shuktirtha. 

These corridors are expected to provide devotees with a structured and convenient experience while boosting local economies through increased tourism activity.
In addition to developing these corridors, the UP government has focused on rejuvenating key religious sites in Prayagraj. The construction of temple corridors and the revitalisation of historic temples are set to have a lasting impact on religious tourism. 

Among the significant projects, the Hanuman Temple Corridor near the Sangam has been developed to accommodate the growing number of devotees. The Akshayvat Temple and Saraswati Koop Corridor, as well as the Nagvasuki and Alop Shankari Devi Corridor in Daraganj, have further enhanced the accessibility and spiritual significance of these revered sites.

Other notable developments include the Bhardwaj Ashram Corridor and the revitalization of Shringverpur Dham, both offering devotees an enriched religious experience. Additionally, the creation of Shivalaya Park and Triveni Pushp Parmarth Niketan adds a serene and spiritual dimension to the city’s tourism landscape.

With Mahakumbh 2025 serving as a catalyst, Uttar Pradesh’s tourism sector is transforming significantly.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

PM Modi inaugurates Vantara in Jamnagar, showcases commitment to wildlife conservation vkp

PM Modi inaugurates Vantara in Jamnagar, showcases commitment to wildlife conservation

Calling someone "Miyan-Tiyan" & "Pakistani" in poor taste but is not an offence: Supreme Court shk

Calling someone "Miyan-Tiyan" & "Pakistani" in poor taste but is not an offence: Supreme Court

BJP's Sunil Sharma slams Kashmir parties, says Article 370 a 'closed chapter' vkp

BJP's Sunil Sharma slams Kashmir parties, says Article 370 a 'closed chapter'

Maharashtra Minister dhananjay munde resigns over aide alleged link to beed sarpanch murder fadnavis accepts resignation anr

Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde resigns over aide’s link to Beed sarpanch murder; CM accepts resignation

NCC cadets join special cleanliness drive in Prayagraj after Mahakumbh 2025

NCC cadets join special cleanliness drive in Prayagraj after Mahakumbh 2025

Recent Stories

HDFC Bank to Oil India: Best stocks for high returns in the market NTI

HDFC Bank to Oil India: Best stocks for high returns in the market

New device lets you experience taste in virtual reality; here's how it works snt

New device lets you experience taste in virtual reality; here's how it works

Bangladesh military deploys Turkish drones near Indian border, India keeping close watch dmn

Bangladesh military deploys Turkish drones near Indian border, India keeping close watch

Did you know? Govt employees restricted from running businesses or taking extra jobs AJR

Did you know? Govt employees restricted from running businesses or taking extra jobs

Video Where is Ranu Mandal? Social media sensation's latest video wearing Zomato t-shirt SHOCKS fans (WATCH) RBA

Video: Where is Ranu Mandal? Social media sensation's latest video wearing Zomato t-shirt SHOCKS fans (WATCH)

Recent Videos

IIT Baba DETAINED for Ganja Possession, Released on Bail Amid Suicide Rumors

IIT Baba DETAINED for Ganja Possession, Released on Bail Amid Suicide Rumors

Video Icon
IIT Baba Arrested? Abhay Singh Breaks Silence While Celebrating Birthday

IIT Baba Arrested? Abhay Singh Breaks Silence While Celebrating Birthday

Video Icon
CAG's Systemic Failures EXPOSED! Ex-CAG DG Puts India's Financial Watchdog Under Scanner | EXCLUSIVE

CAG's Systemic Failures EXPOSED! Ex-CAG DG Puts India's Financial Watchdog Under Scanner | EXCLUSIVE

Video Icon
'Very Wrong': Dinesh Lad SLAMS Shama Mohamed for Rohit Sharma Comment! | Asianet Newsable

'Very Wrong': Dinesh Lad SLAMS Shama Mohamed for Rohit Sharma Comment! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi's Thrilling LION SAFARI at Gir National Park | World Wildlife Day Special

PM Modi's Thrilling LION SAFARI at Gir National Park | World Wildlife Day Special

Video Icon