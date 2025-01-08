Mahakumbh 2025: 30 mythology-inspired arch gates to offer 'Devlok' experience for devotees

The Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj is set to be a grand spiritual experience. Devotees will be welcomed by 30 mythological arch gates, including depictions of the 14 Ratnas from the Samudra Manthan and a colossal Nandi Gate. 

Mahakumbh 2025: 30 mythology-inspired arch gates to offer 'Devlok' experience for devotees
Author
Asianet Newsable English
First Published Jan 8, 2025, 10:01 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 8, 2025, 10:01 AM IST

Teerthraj Prayagraj, the king of pilgrimages, is ready to welcome the world for Mahakumbh 2025. As devotees enter Mahakumbh Nagar, they will be greeted by the 14 Ratnas from the Samudra Manthan. 

Further along, the striking Damru of Shiv Shambhu, along with the majestic Kachhapa, Samudra Manthan, and Nandi gates, will enhance the spiritual atmosphere. In total, 30 mythological arch gates are being erected in Mahakumbh Nagar, offering devotees an immersive 'Devlok' experience.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath envisions this year’s Mahakumbh as the most majestic and spiritually elevating celebration yet. Special arrangements are being made to welcome devotees from around the world. Preparations are underway to create a surreal spiritual atmosphere, making visitors feel as though they have entered a divine realm.

To achieve this, 30 uniquely crafted arches, inspired by mythological themes, have been constructed with great dedication. Talented artisans from various parts of Uttar Pradesh have worked tirelessly with full enthusiasm to bring these majestic structures to life.

Upon entering Mahakumbh Nagar, devotees will witness a stunning display of mythological events. The 14 gems from the Samudra Manthan, including Airavat, Kamdhenu Cow, Kaustubh Mani, Kalpavriksha, Rambha Apsara, Mahalakshmi, Moon, Sharang Bow, Conch, Dhanvantari, and Amrit, will welcome the pilgrims in the form of well-adorned gates.

A major attraction will be the colossal Nandi Gate and a giant Damru of Bhole Bhandari, measuring an impressive 100 feet in length and over 50 feet in height. A large team of artisans is currently giving finishing touches to this masterpiece. 

Additionally, 30 other specially crafted arch gates, including the Samudra Manthan and Kachhapa gates, continue to reflect rich mythological symbolism, adding to the divine aura of the event.

CM Yogi aims to present the Mahakumbh as a global spiritual marvel, setting an example for the entire world. As preparations advance for this mega event, the entire area of Mahakumbh Nagar has started resonating with the sounds of positive energy and Vedic chants, enhancing the spiritual atmosphere. 

Such is the glory of this sacred space that visitors, upon arriving, find themselves immersed in its profound positivity and spiritual vibrance.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Commenting on woman's 'fine body structure' amounts to sexual harassment: Kerala HC shk

Commenting on woman’s 'fine body structure' amounts to sexual harassment: Kerala HC

Mahakumbh 2025: 24X7 UPSRTC Command Center ready to ensure seamless transport services for devotees

Mahakumbh 2025: 24X7 UPSRTC Command Center ready to ensure seamless transport services for devotees

HMPV outbreak: Kannadigas in China dismiss claims of overcrowded hospitals and panic, say 'life is normal' vkp

HMPV outbreak: Kannadigas in China dismiss claims of overcrowded hospitals and panic, say 'life is normal'

Mahakumbh 2025: CM Yogi ensures robust arrangements to protect people from cold wave during Mahakumbh

Mahakumbh 2025: CM Yogi ensures robust arrangements to protect people from cold wave during Mahakumbh

Mahakumbh Security: Over 70 districts contribute security forces, Jawans work in 8-hour shifts

Mahakumbh Security: Over 70 districts contribute security forces, Jawans work in 8-hour shifts

Recent Stories

Who is V. Narayanan? Here's everything you need to know about new ISRO chairman NTI

Who is V. Narayanan? Here's everything you need to know about new ISRO chairman

Oppo Reno 13, Oppo Reno 13 Pro to launch on January 9: Check expected specifications, colours and price gcw

Oppo Reno 13, Oppo Reno 13 Pro to launch on January 9: Check expected specifications, colours and price

Fixed Deposit Alert: ICICI, Yes Bank among top 7 banks offering highest FD rates for 5 years AJR

From ICICI Bank to Yes Bank, top 7 banks that are offering highest FD rates

DA hike Update: GOOD NEWS for Central Government Employees as Dearness Allowance hikes by Rs 28,000 RBA

DA hike Update: GOOD NEWS for Central Government Employees as Dearness Allowance hikes by Rs 28,000

football Mikel Arteta blames ball difference for Arsenal's missed chances in Carabao Cup loss to Newcastle snt

Mikel Arteta blames ball difference for Arsenal's missed chances in Carabao Cup loss to Newcastle

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon