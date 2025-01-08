Mahakumbh 2025: 30 mythology-inspired arch gates to offer 'Devlok' experience for devotees

The Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj is set to be a grand spiritual experience. Devotees will be welcomed by 30 mythological arch gates, including depictions of the 14 Ratnas from the Samudra Manthan and a colossal Nandi Gate.

Teerthraj Prayagraj, the king of pilgrimages, is ready to welcome the world for Mahakumbh 2025. As devotees enter Mahakumbh Nagar, they will be greeted by the 14 Ratnas from the Samudra Manthan.

Further along, the striking Damru of Shiv Shambhu, along with the majestic Kachhapa, Samudra Manthan, and Nandi gates, will enhance the spiritual atmosphere. In total, 30 mythological arch gates are being erected in Mahakumbh Nagar, offering devotees an immersive 'Devlok' experience.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath envisions this year’s Mahakumbh as the most majestic and spiritually elevating celebration yet. Special arrangements are being made to welcome devotees from around the world. Preparations are underway to create a surreal spiritual atmosphere, making visitors feel as though they have entered a divine realm.

To achieve this, 30 uniquely crafted arches, inspired by mythological themes, have been constructed with great dedication. Talented artisans from various parts of Uttar Pradesh have worked tirelessly with full enthusiasm to bring these majestic structures to life.

Upon entering Mahakumbh Nagar, devotees will witness a stunning display of mythological events. The 14 gems from the Samudra Manthan, including Airavat, Kamdhenu Cow, Kaustubh Mani, Kalpavriksha, Rambha Apsara, Mahalakshmi, Moon, Sharang Bow, Conch, Dhanvantari, and Amrit, will welcome the pilgrims in the form of well-adorned gates.

A major attraction will be the colossal Nandi Gate and a giant Damru of Bhole Bhandari, measuring an impressive 100 feet in length and over 50 feet in height. A large team of artisans is currently giving finishing touches to this masterpiece.

Additionally, 30 other specially crafted arch gates, including the Samudra Manthan and Kachhapa gates, continue to reflect rich mythological symbolism, adding to the divine aura of the event.

CM Yogi aims to present the Mahakumbh as a global spiritual marvel, setting an example for the entire world. As preparations advance for this mega event, the entire area of Mahakumbh Nagar has started resonating with the sounds of positive energy and Vedic chants, enhancing the spiritual atmosphere.

Such is the glory of this sacred space that visitors, upon arriving, find themselves immersed in its profound positivity and spiritual vibrance.

