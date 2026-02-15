Andhra Pradesh Minister Ponguru Narayana and his wife celebrated Maha Shivaratri at a Nellore temple. He prayed for public well-being and highlighted the state's industry-friendly budget, expressing confidence in economic growth and job creation.

Minister Prays for Prosperity, Touts State Budget

On the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister Ponguru Narayana participated in the celebrations along with his wife, Ramadevi. The Minister and his spouse offered prayers at the Sri Mulasthaneswara Swamy Temple, where they were accorded a traditional Purna Kumbha welcome by temple priests and members of the temple management committee. The couple performed special rituals along with their family members.

He conveyed Maha Shivaratri greetings to the people of the state and said he was happy to have darshan of Lord Shiva with his family. "Best wishes to each and everybody on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. Today, I am with my family. We prayed to god...Everyone should be happy, " he said. He prayed that everyone be blessed with prosperity, good health, and longevity. Additionally, he stated that the government has presented a budget aligned with the state's development goals, noting that it is industry-friendly and supportive of new investments. He also expressed confidence that employment opportunities will improve, adding that the state's financial situation is steadily strengthening.

Significance of Mahashivratri

Mahashivratri, celebrated across India with great devotion, marks the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Devotees observe fasts, offer prayers, and participate in night-long vigils to seek the deity's blessings.

According to Hindu mythology, on the night of their wedding, Lord Shiva was escorted to Goddess Parvati's house by a diverse group of Hindu gods, goddesses, animals, and demons. The Shiva-Shakti duo is considered the epitome of love, power, and togetherness. The festival marking their sacred union, Mahashivratri, is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm across India.

Nationwide Celebrations

Meanwhile, devotees flocked to prominent Shiva temples nationwide to offer prayers. Many worshippers visited the Dakshina Kashi Kapileswara Temple and other temples in Rishikesh. In Hyderabad, thousands gathered at the Khairatabad Lord Shiva Temple and the Daksheswara Mahadev Temple in Haridwar to mark the festival with prayers and rituals.

In Varanasi, devotees gathered in large numbers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Mahashivaratri. The temple premises witnessed an overwhelming turnout, with worshippers lining up since early morning to seek blessings.

Similarly, devotees flocked together at temples across the country. Aarti ceremonies were performed at the Mini Somnath Temple in Ahmedabad, the Aap Shambhu Mahadev Temple in Reasi, and the Nageshwarnath Temple in Ayodhya, where devotees offered prayers with deep reverence. (ANI)