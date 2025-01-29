Maha Kumbh 2025: Railways to operate 360 trains, including 190 specials for Mauni Amavasya today

To accommodate the massive influx of pilgrims attending the Mahakumbh Mela on Mauni Amavasya (January 29), Indian Railways will run 360 trains, including 190 special trains. The Railways has taken extensive measures to manage the crowd, with no cancellations of special trains.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Jan 29, 2025, 11:27 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 29, 2025, 11:27 AM IST

The Railways will run 360 trains across different stations in Prayagraj district on Wednesday (Jan 29) on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, one of the main snan days at the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela.190 special trains are also planned to operate on Wednesday. Officials have confirmed that there is no plan to cancel any special train.

Chairman and CEO of the Railway Board, Satish Kumar, said that the Railways has taken extensive measures to accommodate the unprecedented influx of pilgrims.

As part of these efforts, Indian Railways operated 132 to 135 special trains on January 14 and has decided to significantly increase train services for the upcoming Mauni Amavasya, the most auspicious day of Maha Kumbh 2025.

Satish Kumar said that trains are operating an unprecedented scale of 360 trains for this occasion, including 190 special trains. The special trains from three zones NR, NER & NCR to manage the massive influx of devotees. This historic move will ensure that a train runs every four minutes, and provide seamless connectivity and uninterrupted travel for millions of pilgrims.

Meanwhile, a massive crowd of devotees continues to take holy dips in Triveni Sangam on Mauni Amavasya in the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

17.5 million people took holy dip on Wednesday till 6 am and a total of 199.4 million people have done so till January 28, as per the Uttar Pradesh government.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath posted a message on the social media platform X, advising devotees attending the Mahakumbh to follow instructions issued by the administration.

"Mahakumbh-2025, Prayagraj, dear devotees, please take your holy bath at the ghat nearest to you, and do not attempt to go towards the Sangam Nose. Kindly follow all the instructions given by the administration and cooperate in maintaining order," Yogi Adityanath wrote in his post.

He also noted that baths are taking place at all the ghats of the Sangam. "Do not pay any attention to rumours," the CM added.

This comes after "a stampede-like" situation arose at the Mahakumbh in the early hours of Wednesday. Special Executive Officer Akanksha Rana, however, said that the situation was not serious and that the injured were receiving medical treatment.

