Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis laid the foundation for the XSIO Industrial and Logistics Park in Nagpur. He announced a dedicated access road from the Samruddhi Highway to Vadhavan Port, aiming to make Nagpur the country's logistics hub.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis laid the foundation stone of the XSIO Industrial and Logistics Park in the Vadgaon area along the Samruddhi Mahamarg on Saturday.

Boosting Connectivity and Logistics Policy

CM Fadnavis revealed that the state government is working on creating a dedicated access road from the Samruddhi Highway to the port, with the map already approved. Speaking to reporters, CM Fadnavis said, "Vadhavan Port is among the world's leading ports. We are creating a dedicated access road from the Samruddhi Highway to the port. Its map has already been approved. Once this port is connected, both logistics parks and industries in the region will benefit greatly. We have formulated a logistics policy for Maharashtra. Those who have land or infrastructure and can set up various types of facilities will now succeed in this new ecosystem."

Stating that the state government has brought a logistics policy that is adequate for industries and is trying to reduce logistics rates by providing better communication facilities in the industry sector, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed confidence that Nagpur city will gain momentum towards becoming the logistics hub of the country through XSIO.

Investment and Partnerships

Also, in the presence of the Chief Minister, an MoU worth Rs 3000 was signed with XSIO Industry and Blackstone Company and the Industries Department for investment in various parts of the state, as per an official release.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also said that since XSIO will invest Rs 5,000 crore in the state, it will make a valuable contribution to the economic development of the state.

In the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, agreements worth Rs 3,000 crore were signed with XSIO Industries and Blackstone Company and the Industries Department for investment in various parts of the state. Earlier, a memorandum of understanding of Rs 5,000 crores has been signed with the state government. Now, this amount of investment in the state has been increased by Rs 3,000 crores to Rs 8,000 crores.

Nagpur's Journey to a Logistics Hub

The foundation stone of the XSIO Industrial and Logistics Park was laid by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the Vadgaon area along Samruddhi Mahamarg here. He was speaking at the time. MLA Sameer Meghe and Dr. Ashish Deshmukh, Secretary of the Industries Department, Dr. P. Anbalgam, Managing Director of XSIO Company Ashish Agarwal, Tuhin Parekh of Black Stone Company and others were present on the occasion.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the British had declared Nagpur as the geographically zero mile as the center point of Central India. Now this city is moving forward on the path to becoming the logistics hub of the country. This work will gain momentum through the XSIO Industrial and Logistics Park. Nagpur is also moving forward in the civil aviation sector. National and international flights are operating in this city every day. Samruddhi Mahamarg has given a boost to communication in the industrial sector.

XSIO Park: Investment and Job Creation

XSIO has set up a world-class logistics park with an investment of Rs 700 crore along the Samruddhi Highway. Today, the foundation stone of the second phase of the logistics park, which is being built on 105 acres with an investment of Rs 1100 crore, was laid. Nearly 10,000 jobs will be created through both these phases. This is a matter of joy and the state government is committed to providing the necessary facilities to transport industrial goods domestically and globally, he said.

Future-Forward Initiatives

He said that work is underway to connect the Igatpuri area on Samruddhi Highway to Vadhan Port. He also said that the government is working to bring about positive changes in this sector by combining logistics and blockchain for the development of the industrial sector.

Earlier, Ashish Agarwal, Managing Director of XSIO Company and Tuhin Parekh of Black Stone Company expressed their views.(ANI)