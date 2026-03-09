Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar slammed the Maharashtra budget, calling the farm loan waiver a 'pretence' and accusing the government of 'looting' the state. He also criticised the delay in appointing a Leader of Opposition in the Assembly.

Wadettiwar Slams State Budget, Calls Loan Waiver a 'Pretence'

Maharashtra Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar on Monday slammed the Mahayuti government over the state budget, calling the farmer loan waiver scheme a "pretence". Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Wadettiwar accused the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led government of "looting" Maharashtra. "There is no budget to discuss. The government has nothing in this budget except benefiting the industrialists and the pretence of a loan waiver. The state government has to pay interest of Rs 67,000 crore. The loot of Maharashtra is going on," the Congress leader said.

Presenting the state budget on March 6, Chief Minister and state Finance Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a farm loan waiver scheme under which eligible farmers with overdue crop loans will receive relief of up to Rs 2 lakh. Fadnavis also proposed an incentive of Rs 50,000 for farmers who have been regularly repaying their loans.

'No Faith in Democracy': Wadettiwar on LoP Post

Further, reiterating Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) demand to appoint a Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, Wadettiwar alleged that the state government has "no faith in democracy". He said, "The state government does not want the opposition leader in the House; it seems that the government has decided. If there is a little faith in democracy, then the opposition party will give a leader, but this government does not have faith in democracy."

Congress Leader Backs No-Confidence Motion Against LS Speaker

As the Congress is likely to move a resolution to bring in the No-Confidence Motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Vijay Wadettiwar backed the party in the Centre and said that the LoP in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, was not allowed to speak during the Budget Session. "The opposition leader is not allowed to speak against the government in the House. The whole nation witnessed it. The Lok Sabha was a one-man show. So the Opposition has brought in a no-confidence motion," the Congress leader said.

118 Opposition MPs have signed the motion, alleging "partisan" behaviour by the Speaker. The resolution will be moved in case leave of the House, which is permission, is granted.

The second phase of the Parliament Budget Session is scheduled to go up to April 2, during which essential legislative business and the Union Budget 2026-27 are expected to be addressed primarily.

The session, which began on January 28 with the President's address to a joint sitting of the two Houses, comprises 30 sittings over 65 days up until April 2. (ANI)