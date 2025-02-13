Magh Purnima Snan: Massive devotee gather at Mahakumbh with special arrangements in place

Devotees flock to Mahakumbh Nagar for Magh Purnima. Extensive preparations, including Variable Messaging Displays and continuous announcements, ensure a smooth and organized bathing experience at the Triveni Sangam.

Magh Purnima Snan: Massive devotee gather at Mahakumbh with special arrangements in place
Author
Asianet Newsable English
Published: Feb 13, 2025, 1:21 PM IST

As devotees from across the country and abroad started arriving at Mahakumbh Nagar on Tuesday night for the sacred Magh Purnima bathing festival, large-scale preparations were set in motion to ensure a seamless experience. 

In anticipation of the massive influx, Variable Messaging Displays (VMDs) were activated across the fairgrounds, providing real-time guidance and instructions to pilgrims. These displays played a crucial role in assisting devotees, ensuring a smooth and organized bathing experience at the Triveni Sangam.

On the special directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Mahakumbh Nagar administration made extensive arrangements to accommodate devotees from India and abroad, ensuring that no inconvenience was faced by them during their pilgrimage. 

Additionally, continuous announcements were made urging devotees not to linger on the ghats after their bath and to move towards their destinations swiftly. This streamlined the bathing process and enhanced crowd management during Magh Purnima.

Each day, lakhs of devotees are arriving to take a sacred dip at the holy confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati. The auspicious period for Magh Purnima began at 6:55 PM on February 11 and would continue until 7:22 PM on February 12. The fair administration has ensured tight security and seamless arrangements, implementing crowd control measures at the ghats and utilizing the digital information system to keep devotees informed.

Large variable messaging displays installed at key locations are playing a pivotal role in guiding devotees, relaying safety alerts, important instructions, and real-time updates. These displays, operational since Tuesday night, are helping maintain smooth movement and effective crowd control, ensuring that all devotees complete their holy dip with ease and convenience.

