The Magh Mela began on Paush Purnima with 2.4 million devotees taking a holy dip in the Ganges at Prayagraj. The Chief Minister's office reported millions more bathing in Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Mathura on the first day of the pilgrimage.

Massive Turnout Marks Start of Magh Mela

Approximately 2.4 million people took a holy dip in the Ganges by 3 PM in Prayagraj on Saturday on the occasion of Paush Purnima, the first bathing day of the Magh Mela.

According to the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Office, in Varanasi, 1 million devotees have so far taken a dip in the Ganges at various ghats. In Ayodhya, 550,000 devotees, and in Mathura, 250,000 devotees have taken the holy bath.

Significance and Rituals of Magh Mela

The Magh Mela of Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), which takes place at the divine Triveni Sangam, the place of confluence of the sacred rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the legendary Saraswati, is one of the largest pilgrimages in India.

The pilgrimage is named after the Hindu month of Magh, which typically falls in January-February.

The Prayag Magh Mela is a 45-day pilgrimage that begins on Paush Purnima (the full moon day of the month of Paush) and ends on Mahashivaratri, spanning the entire month of Magh.

The mela commences on the full moon day of Paush with the snan (ritual dip).

Main Ritual Bathing Days (Snans)

Over the course of the fair, there are a total of six ritual snans, viz. on Paush Purnima, Makar Sankranti (beginning of Magh), Shattila Ekadashi (day of the waning of moon- Krishna Pakhsa- in the month of Magh), Mauni Amavasya (the no moon day of Magh when people take vow of silence), Basant Panchami (also called Magha Shukla Panchami, the fifth day of the waxing phase of moon in Magh), Achala Saptami (seventh day of waxing phase of moon in Magh, celebrated as the birthday of Lord Surya), Jaya Ekadashi (the day of fasting observed on the eleventh day of the waxing phase of moon in Magh) and Magh Purnima (the full moon day in Magh).

The Cycle of Kumbh Mela

The annual Magh Mela transforms into the Kumbh Mela every fourth year at Prayag, and into the Maha Kumbh Mela every twelfth year, drawing millions of devout pilgrims to the grand event.