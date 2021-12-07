  • Facebook
    Madhya Pradesh: Right-wing mob attacks school over 'religious conversion', case filed

    The police have filed a rioting complaint against unnamed individuals, and attempts are currently being made to identify the agitators.

    Team Newsable
    Madhya Pradesh, First Published Dec 7, 2021, 8:55 AM IST
    Right-wing activists reportedly caused a commotion and vandalised a missionary school in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district on Monday, claiming religious conversion of eight kids to Christianity, an allegation disputed by the educational establishment, according to police. According to Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Bharat Bhushan Sharma, police have filed a rioting complaint against unnamed individuals in connection with the incident at Saint Joseph School in Ganjbasoda, under the Indian Penal Code.

    He stated that the accused were being identified, and that additional legal action would be taken. He added that the school's property was damaged. According to witnesses, stones were also thrown at the school building during the unrest. After getting the information about the protest through the media, a school management spokesman said that the local administration was intimated about the possible disturbance in advance.

    However, people began to gather, and stones were thrown, causing at least Rs 10 lakh in damage to the school premises, he alleged while dismissing all claims of religious conversion.
    When the event occurred, the pupils were in the school for an examination. The administration, according to the agitators, converted eight pupils to Christianity. The accusation has been disputed by the school. The school administrator also requested that employees and kids be protected in a letter to the SDOP.

    Meanwhile, state Vishwa Hindu Parishad office-bearer Nilesh Agrawal told PTI that his organisation had had no role in the commotion. He stated that the VHP had just staged a peaceful protest outside the school and then presented a memorandum to the local government.

    According to the memorandum signed by the VHP, Bajrang Dal, Hindu Jagran Manch, and other organisations, the school administration and connected church pushed the pupils to perform Christian prayers and barred them from applying tilak or wearing kalawa.

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2021, 8:55 AM IST
