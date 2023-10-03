Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Madhya Pradesh: Officials to demolish house of man accused of raping teen near Ujjain; check details

    Bharat Soni was arrested on Thursday in connection with the case and is currently in custody. It is reportedly said that his family had been residing in the house, constructed on government land, for several years, according to the Ujjain Municipal Corporation.

    Madhya Pradesh: Officials to demolish house of man accused of raping teen near Ujjain; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 3, 2023, 12:33 PM IST

    In response to the heinous crime of rape committed by Bharat Soni, an auto-rickshaw driver, in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, authorities have decided to demolish his house, which was allegedly built illegally. This decision comes in the wake of nationwide outrage sparked by the disturbing incident in which a 15-year-old girl, semi-naked and bleeding, sought help from neighbors after being sexually assaulted.

    Bharat Soni was arrested on Thursday in connection with the case and is currently in custody. It is reportedly said that his family had been residing in the house, constructed on government land, for several years, according to the Ujjain Municipal Corporation.

    India demands Canada withdraw several diplomatic staff amid Nijjar killing row: Report

    Municipal Commissioner Roshan Singh emphasized that the land belongs to the government, and therefore, no formal notice is required for the demolition of the unauthorized construction. The municipal body, in collaboration with the Madhya Pradesh police, will carry out the demolition on the designated day.

    The arrest of Bharat Soni followed an extensive investigation that involved the review of footage from nearly 700 CCTV cameras. Ajay Verma, a senior police officer, highlighted the dedication of the investigative team, comprising 30-35 individuals, who worked tirelessly for several days to apprehend the accused and bring him to justice.

    Educational reform: Over 145 Maharashtra prisoners receive sentence reductions after securing degree

    Last Updated Oct 3, 2023, 12:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ISIS terrorists apprehended by Delhi Police reveal disturbing connection with Karnataka's Hubli-Dharwad vkp

    ISIS terrorists apprehended by Delhi Police reveal disturbing connection with Karnataka’s Hubli-Dharwad

    Kerala CPI(M) leaders bicker over Hijab, one feels Muslim women must thank party anr

    Kerala CPI(M) leaders bicker over Hijab, one feels Muslim women must thank party

    Educational reform: Over 145 Maharashtra prisoners receive sentence reductions after securing degree AJR

    Educational reform: Over 145 Maharashtra prisoners receive sentence reductions after securing degree

    Kerala: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launches 7 mega projects in Cochin Airport rkn

    Kerala: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launches 7 mega projects in Cochin Airport

    India demands Canada withdraw several diplomatic staff amid Nijjar killing row: Report AJR

    India demands Canada withdraw several diplomatic staff amid Nijjar killing row: Report

    Recent Stories

    NASA aims to build houses for humans on the moon by 2040 with 3D printing and lunar resources snt

    NASA aims to build houses for humans on the moon by 2040 with 3D printing and lunar resources

    Karnataka govt clarifies carpooling ban status in Bengaluru; here's all you need to know vkp

    Karnataka govt clarifies carpooling ban status in Bengaluru; here's all you need to know

    Thalaivar 170: Malayalam actress Manju Warrier joins the cast of Rajanikanth starrer rkn

    Thalaivar 170: Malayalam actress Manju Warrier joins the cast of Rajanikanth starrer

    Cricket Asian Games 2023: Sai Kishore in tears during national anthem goes viral; Dinesh Karthik responds (WATCH) osf

    Asian Games 2023: Sai Kishore in tears during national anthem goes viral; Dinesh Karthik responds (WATCH)

    12th Fail' trailer OUT: Vikrant Massey starrer to release on THIS date ATG

    '12th Fail' trailer OUT: Vikrant Massey starrer to release on THIS date

    Recent Videos

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon