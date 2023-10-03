Madhya Pradesh: Officials to demolish house of man accused of raping teen near Ujjain; check details

Bharat Soni was arrested on Thursday in connection with the case and is currently in custody. It is reportedly said that his family had been residing in the house, constructed on government land, for several years, according to the Ujjain Municipal Corporation.

In response to the heinous crime of rape committed by Bharat Soni, an auto-rickshaw driver, in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, authorities have decided to demolish his house, which was allegedly built illegally. This decision comes in the wake of nationwide outrage sparked by the disturbing incident in which a 15-year-old girl, semi-naked and bleeding, sought help from neighbors after being sexually assaulted.

Bharat Soni was arrested on Thursday in connection with the case and is currently in custody. It is reportedly said that his family had been residing in the house, constructed on government land, for several years, according to the Ujjain Municipal Corporation.

Municipal Commissioner Roshan Singh emphasized that the land belongs to the government, and therefore, no formal notice is required for the demolition of the unauthorized construction. The municipal body, in collaboration with the Madhya Pradesh police, will carry out the demolition on the designated day.

The arrest of Bharat Soni followed an extensive investigation that involved the review of footage from nearly 700 CCTV cameras. Ajay Verma, a senior police officer, highlighted the dedication of the investigative team, comprising 30-35 individuals, who worked tirelessly for several days to apprehend the accused and bring him to justice.

