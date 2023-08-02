Madhya Pradesh man searches frantically for missing parrot, offers Rs 10,000 cash reward - WATCH

Heartwarming tale of a man's frantic search for his missing parrot in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, as he seeks the community's help to reunite with his cherished feathered friend.

In Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, a touching story of love and determination has emerged as Deepak Soni frantically searches for his missing parrot. Just a few months ago, videos of a heartwarming friendship between a Sarus crane and a man in Uttar Pradesh went viral, captivating people's hearts with the unique bond between man and bird.

Deepak Soni has spared no effort in his quest to find his beloved parrot. He has put up posters across the town, offering a generous Rs 10,000 cash prize to anyone who can provide information about the whereabouts of his feathered companion. Additionally, he has sought the help of autorickshaw drivers to make announcements across the city, hoping for assistance in locating the missing bird.

The parrot, with its vibrant green feathers, curved beak, and native to India, has been an integral part of Soni's family for the past two years. This charming avian creature was loved by the entire family, and its sudden disappearance has left them devastated.

According to Soni, the parrot's disappearance occurred when his father took the bird out, and it flew away, likely frightened by some stray dogs barking at it. Unfortunately, the parrot's ability to fly properly is hindered, adding to the family's concern and urgency in finding it.

The situation is reminiscent of a previous incident when the parrot flew away last week but fortunately returned on its own. However, this time, the family has not seen any sign of the beloved bird, raising anxiety and worry.

In an appeal to the community, Soni urged anyone who might have spotted the parrot to contact him using the provided numbers on the posters. The family is willing to increase the cash prize even further, highlighting their desperation and the depth of their love for their pet.

Deepak Soni's friend, Prahsant Sharma, empathised with the family's distress, stating that everyone is deeply upset and has been diligently searching for the parrot since the early hours of the morning.

"I think it's hiding somewhere. The parrot flew because some stray dogs barked at it. All of us are upset, we have been looking for the bird since 2am. I am requesting anyone who finds it to call us on the numbers mentioned on the poster and we will pay Rs 10,000 cash prize," he said.

The touching tale of a man's love for his feathered friend has gripped the town of Damoh, Madhya Pradesh. The hope of reuniting with their cherished parrot keeps the family's spirits alive as they eagerly await any news about its whereabouts.

The bond between humans and animals often transcends expectations, and this story serves as a powerful reminder of the connections we can form with creatures big and small. Deepak Soni's unwavering dedication to finding his missing parrot showcases the profound impact animals can have on our lives, leaving an enduring mark on our hearts.