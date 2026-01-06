Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav launched an e-Cabinet initiative, distributing tablets to ministers to promote transparency and efficiency. The secure application will provide digital access to meeting agendas and past cabinet decisions.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav initiated a new innovation in the state by introducing tablets for ministers during the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, aimed at promoting transparency and saving time.

The tablets were distributed to the council of ministers and secretaries in charge during the Cabinet meeting held at the Secretariat in the state capital on Tuesday. With these tablets, ministers will have access to complete information related to Cabinet proceedings. Ministers received the tablets and expressed their appreciation and gratitude to the Chief Minister.

MP Promotes E-Governance

Addressing the ministers on the occasion, CM Yadav said, "The state government is promoting e-governance in Madhya Pradesh, under which the e-Cabinet initiative has been started. Necessary training is being provided to concerned officials regarding the e-Cabinet application. The application is based on modern technology, paperless, secure, and ensures confidentiality, which ministers can access anytime and anywhere according to their convenience. It will primarily facilitate viewing the agenda of the cabinet meeting and reviewing the compliance reports of decisions taken in previous meetings through the e-Cabinet application."

The Chief Minister further expressed confidence that ministers would benefit from the new system for transparency and time efficiency.

Initially, the Cabinet meeting agenda will be sent in both physical and digital formats, and later it will be shared entirely in digital form. This paperless system i.e., e-Cabinet application, will save on the physical distribution of folders, paper, and time.

Digitisation of Past Records

Additionally, Chief Secretary Anurag Jain informed that cabinet decisions taken since 1960 were digitised and decisions of the past two years can now be accessed with a single click.

At the end of the Cabinet meeting, a presentation was also displayed explaining the purpose, wide utility, and basic operational features of the tablets to the ministers.