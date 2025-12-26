Telangana BJP chief K Ramchander Rao claims lynching of minorities in Bangladesh is organised and increasing. He criticised the Bangladesh govt for its failure to stop attacks and called for the protection of minorities and their properties.

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Ramchander Rao on Friday claimed that the reported lynching of minorities in Bangladesh appears to be organised and is on the rise. He highlighted the failure of the Bangladesh government and its administration to stop the violent attacks against minorities.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"The lynching of Hindus and minorities is on the increase. The Bangladesh government and administration are not able to stop it. It appears to be an organised incident that is happening against the Hindus. The entire nation stands by the minorities of Bangladesh," Rao told ANI.

BJP Links Violence to Political Unrest

He said that the violent incidents against minorities were a sign of unrest in Bangladesh due to the recent political turmoil. "Though diplomatic relations with Bangladesh are being continued, government-to-government efforts are being made to stop this incident; these incidents are a sign of unrest. We request the concerned authorities to see that minorities and their properties are protected," Rao said.

Recent Incidents of Mob Violence

Amrit Mondal Lynched Over Extortion Allegation

On Wednesday, the Daily Star reported that a Hindu youth identified as Amrit Mondal was lynched at Hosendanga village of Kalimohor union in Rajbari's Pangsha sub-district over an extortion allegation. Police rushed to the spot upon receiving information last night and rescued Samrat in a critical condition.

Dipu Chandra Das Killed Over Blasphemy Claim

The murder of Mondal took place days after the mob lynching and burning of the Hindu youth, Dipu Chandra Das, in Bangladesh's Mymensingh district. A worker in a garment factory, Dipu Chandra Das, was beaten to death by a mob over alleged blasphemy charges and had his body hanged and set on fire on December 18.

The Daily Star, citing Mymensingh's Additional Superintendent of Police, Abdullah Al Mamun, stated that a factory official had informed Bhaluka police that a group of workers attacked Dipu inside the factory, accusing him of making "derogatory remarks about the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH)" in a Facebook post.

However, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-14 Company Commander in Mymensingh, Md Samsuzzaman, told The Daily Star that investigators found no evidence suggesting the deceased had posted or written anything on Facebook that could have hurt religious sentiments, adding that neither residents nor fellow garment factory workers could point to any such activity by the victim. (ANI)