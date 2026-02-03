LWE-perpetrated violence has declined by 88% since 2010, with deaths of civilians and security forces dropping by 90%, Union Minister Nityanand Rai said. Deaths fell from 1005 in 2010 to 100 in 2025, with 364 Naxals neutralised in 2025.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday said that the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) perpetrated violence has come down by 88 per cent from 2010, with deaths of civilians and security forces reduced by 90 per cent.

Replying to an unstarred question from BJP MP Roopkumari Choudhary, Nityanand Rai said 100 deaths of civilians and security forces were reported in 2025 as compared to 1005 in the year 2010. He also updated that security forces neutralised 364 Naxals, arrested 1022 and facilitated 2337 surrenders in 2025.

"The LWE perpetrated violence incidents have come down from a high of 1936 in the year 2010 by 88% to 234 in 2025. Resultant deaths of Civilians & Security Forces have also come down from a high of 1005 in 2010 by 90% to 100 in the year 2025. In 2025, security forces have neutralised 364 Naxals, arrested 1022 and facilitated 2337 surrenders," Union MoS Nityanand Rai said.

Geographical Spread of LWE Shrinks

He also stated that only 119 police stations reported violence incidents in 2025 as compared to 465 in 2010. "The number of Police Stations reporting LWE-related violence has significantly reduced from 465 Police Stations in 2010 to 119 Police Stations in the year 2025," he said.

He further replied that only eight districts remain affected by Left Wing Extremism, out of which six are from Chhattisgarh. "Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected districts are 8, including 6 districts in Chhattisgarh, 1 district in Jharkhand and 1 district in Odisha," Nityanand Rai said.

Government Goal and Key Operations

This aligns with the government's aim to make India free from Left-Wing Extremism by March 31, 2026.

Earlier, Ministry of Home Affairs released its Year-End Review for 2025. MHA revealed that a series of large-scale operations across Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and adjoining regions led to the neutralisation of over 300 LWE cadres in 2025, the highest ever in a single year.

Security forces carried out landmark operations such as the Karreguttalu Hills action and Operation Black Forest, which dismantled key Maoist leadership structures and triggered large-scale surrenders. (ANI)