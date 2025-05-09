Ludhiana (Punjab): Amid the India-Pakistan tension, authorities in Ludhiana have imposed a ban on the operation of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), including drones, across the district, citing potential threats to public safety, security, and law and order. An order issued by the Office of the Deputy Commissioner - Cum -District Magistrate, Ludhiana on Friday, read, “It has been brought to the notice of the undersigned that the use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), commonly known as drones, in the jurisdiction of district Ludhiana, poses a potential threat to public safety, security, and law and order. There is credible information that certain anti-social elements or miscreants may misuse such UAVs for surveillance, smuggling, photography of sensitive installations, or other activities prejudicial to public peace and tranquility.”



The directive, issued by District Magistrate Himanshu Jain, comes in response to credible intelligence indicating that anti-social elements may misuse drones for surveillance, smuggling, or photographing sensitive installations. "It is necessary to take immediate preventive measures to ensure public safety and maintain peace in the district. Therefore, I, Himanshu Jain, IAS, District Magistrate Ludhiana, in exercise of the powers conferred upon me by virtue of Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, hereby prohibits: Flying, operating, or use of any kind of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), including drones, of any size or specification, is strictly prohibited in the entire jurisdiction of district ludhiana, with immediate effect. This restriction shall remain in force till further orders," the order read.



However, exemptions are given for drones operated for official duties by law enforcement agencies, armed forces, and other government bodies. Additionally, individuals can operate drones by obtaining prior written permission from the District Magistrate or any authorised officer. "The following categories are exempted from this restriction: Drones operated by law enforcement agencies, armed forces, or any other government agencies, for official duties. Drones used with prior written permission from the District Magistrate or any officer authorised by the District Administration. Any person violating this order shall be liable for penal action under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, and other applicable laws," the order read.



Tensions escalated between India and Pakistan after the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of Wednesday (May 7th), targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK). This operation was a retaliatory response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, including one Nepali national.



Operation Sindoor is one of the deepest strikes carried out by India inside Pakistan's undisputed territory since 1971, successfully targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. This marks New Delhi's most significant military action within Pakistani territory in over five decades.