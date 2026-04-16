A devastating fire in the Vikas Nagar slums of Lucknow has resulted in the tragic death of two children, both around 2 years old. Rescue teams found the bodies late at night, and the parents have identified their children, police confirmed.

Two children have died in a fire which broke out in the slums of the Vikas Nagar area in Lucknow, police said on Thursday.

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Police Detail Tragic Discovery

Lucknow DCP (East) Deeksha Sharma said two bodies were found in the night as rescue operations were going on, and the parents of the children have been informed. "Rescue operations by SDRF, NDRF, and the police administration went on continuously... Unfortunately, two bodies were found late at night. Their parents have been informed, and they are at the postmortem house while legal proceedings continue... The parents have identified the bodies, and the children were around 2 years old," Sharma told ANI.

During the operations, fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot, and firefighting operations were carried out to bring the blaze under control swiftly.

CM Directs Relief Operations

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took cognisance of the incident of fire and directed officers to expedite relief operations. Further details are awaited. (ANI)