A 34-year-old man, Sunny Yadav, accused of molesting and brutally assaulting a woman in Lucknow, was arrested after a shootout. He opened fire on the police, who returned fire in self-defence, injuring him in the leg before taking him into custody.

A 34-year-old man accused of brutally assaulting and molesting a woman was arrested on Sunday after a shootout with the police near Kukrail Bridge, police said. The accused, identified as Sunny Yadav, opened fire at the police team, hitting a patrol vehicle, before being shot in his right leg during retaliatory firing in self-defence.

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Speaking to ANI, DCP Deeksha Sharma said, "Yesterday, under the jurisdiction of the Vikas Nagar police station, we received a report regarding the molestation and brutal assault of a young woman. The police immediately registered a criminal case under relevant, stringent sections of the law and formed multiple specialised teams to identify and apprehend the perpetrator. The accused was subsequently identified as 34-year-old Sunny Yadav, and our teams began conducting targeted raids to track him down."

"Early this morning, the accused was spotted near the Kukrail Bridge. When the police team moved in to apprehend him, he retaliated by opening fire, with a bullet striking the Vikas Nagar police vehicle. In self-defence, the police returned fire, injuring the accused in his right leg before taking him into custody. He has been shifted to a hospital for medical treatment. Detailed interrogation is currently underway, and strict legal proceedings are being initiated against him."

BJP youth leader murdered, 3 arrested

In a separate incident, earlier on Saturday, the police arrested three accused in connection with the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth leader Shivam Singh in the Vibhutikhand police station area, officials said here on Saturday. The arrests were made following a joint operation conducted by the Crime Branch, SWAT/Surveillance team, and the Vibhutikhand police.

According to the police, Shivam Singh was brutally assaulted with stones on the night of May 25-26, sustaining critical injuries. He later succumbed to his injuries during treatment, following which a case of murder was registered.

Based on CCTV footage and technical evidence, the joint team apprehended three suspects identified as Shantanu alias Ankit Rawat, Honey Tiwari alias Vivek, and Vivek Singh. Acting on information provided by the accused during interrogation, the police also recovered the stone used in the crime.

Manhunt for fourth suspect

Meanwhile, a manhunt has been launched to nab a fourth suspect, identified as Anuj Singh, a resident of Azamgarh district, who remained at large. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), East, Lucknow Commissionerate, has announced a cash reward of Rs 25,000 for any information leading to his arrest.