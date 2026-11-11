A mentally unwell woman was brutally assaulted by a mob in Lucknow's Sugamau slum over suspicions of child abduction. A viral video of the incident sparked outrage, leading to senior police intervention and the arrest of two individuals.

A mentally unwell woman was tied with a rope, dragged to the ground, slapped and kicked in the chest and private parts by a mob of more than 40 people in Lucknow's Sugamau slum settlement over suspicions of theft and child abduction. The assault left her bleeding from the mouth as she pleaded for mercy.

On social media, a videoof the incident has gone viral, highlighting the local police's early response. The incident happened near the Indiranagar police station.

The woman is shown in the video with a mob surrounding her and her legs bound with a rope. She is seen being pulled to the ground and thrashed with sticks by a few men. She is kicked and slapped by others, even on her chest and intimate areas. The woman is shown begging for assistance while bleeding from her lips, but nobody in the crowd steps in to stop the attack.

The initial response of the local police also came under scrutiny after the local police station Inspector Ajay Narayan Singh reportedly described the incident as a minor assault. After the video became popular on social media, senior police officers became aware of the situation. Amol Murkut, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), East, stated that the video was around five days old.

The woman, who is mentally unwell, belongs to nearby Jarhara village. Residents of the settlement allegedly suspected that she had come there to abduct a child. Acting on the suspicion, people took the law into their own hands and assaulted her, the officer said.

Two accused have been arrested, according to the ADCP. The footage is being used by police to identify the other individuals involved, and more legal action is being pursued.