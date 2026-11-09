A 12-year-old boy in Karnataka's Doddaballapur district sustained an 80% loss of vision after a rocket firecracker struck his eye during Diwali. He is currently undergoing medical treatment at Minto Hospital in Bengaluru.

Tragic Diwali Accident in Karnataka

A 12-year-old boy suffered a severe eye injury after a rocket firecracker allegedly burst and struck his right eye during Diwali celebrations in Doddaballapur town of Bengaluru Rural district, leaving him with nearly 80 per cent loss of vision.

Medical Treatment and Prognosis

The boy, identified as Sujan, was playing when the firecracker exploded and hit his eye, causing serious injuries. He is currently undergoing treatment at Bengaluru's Minto Hospital, where doctors are reportedly uncertain about the chances of restoring his vision, even after surgery.

The incident has left his parents deeply worried about his future, as the family awaits further medical treatment and hopes for his recovery. Further details regarding the boy's medical condition and the treatment being provided are awaited.

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