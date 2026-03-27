Lucknow's District Magistrate assured adequate fuel supplies and urged the public not to hoard after demand surged by 30-35%. The central government also confirmed that fuel supply remains stable across the country, advising against panic buying.

Lucknow Administration Addresses Fuel Demand Surge

District Magistrate of Lucknow, Visakh G Iyer, on Thursday, underscored efforts of the administration to prevent a shortage of fuel in the city, assuring adequate fuel supplies. Speaking with ANI, the DM said that the administration is regularly working to maintain the demand while requesting the public not to hoard fuel. "As soon as the demand at petrol pumps increased, a meeting was held with the oil marketing companies. Yesterday, the demand at petrol pumps in Lucknow district increased by about 30-35%. I would request everyone that there is no shortage of any kind. Do not hoard fuel. The police and administration are ensuring that there is no shortage of any kind at any petrol pump," he said.

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Centre Assures Stable Fuel Supply Nationwide

Meanwhile, the Government of India said that fuel supply across the country remains stable and retail fuel outlets are operating normally despite the ongoing developments in West Asia, urging the public not to believe rumours or resort to panic buying.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, "All retail outlets are operating normally across the country", even as there were reports of panic buying in some areas due to rumours.

The ministry clarified that the country has adequate fuel supplies. "There are adequate stocks of petrol and diesel available at all Petrol Pumps in the country," the statement said, reiterating its advice to citizens "not to believe rumours."

Refineries Operating at High Capacity

The government also said that all refineries are operating at high capacity to ensure an uninterrupted energy supply. "All refineries are operating at high capacity, with adequate crude inventories in place," the ministry said, adding that domestic LPG production from refineries has been increased to support domestic consumption.

LPG Supply and Deliveries Remain Normal

With the Strait of Hormuz remaining closed, the government has taken several steps to maintain supplies of LPG and petroleum products across the country. The statement noted that the supply of LPG has been affected due to the prevailing geopolitical situation, but domestic deliveries remain normal." No reported dry-out at LPG distributorships has been reported so far, and the "delivery of Domestic LPG Cylinders is normal," the ministry said. (ANI)