GOC White Knight Corps Reviews Udhampur Security

Lt Gen P K Mishra, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of White Knigh Corps on Wednesday reviewed the security situation at Basantgarh in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur.

The GOC commended the troops of Delta Force for their high morale, professionalism and unwavering commitment to duty. The GOC urged all ranks to remain razor-sharp and proactive, adopting an unrelenting approach against terrorism, the White Knight Corps said in a post on X. "He emphasised exemplary operational conduct, constant vigilance and sustained readiness to effectively address emerging security challenges," the White Knight Corps said.

GOC Lauds Sepoy's Ultra Marathon Victory

Earlier, GOC Lt Gen P K Mishra congratulated Sepoy (Chef) Sonaram of Field Hospital in Dharmund for competing in the 24-Hour Ultra Marathon at New Delhi from 24-25 Jan 2026. He commended the Sepoy (Chef) Sonaram's outstanding display of endurance and soldierly grit.

Sepoy (Chef) Sonaram covered an exceptional 219.2 kms in 24 hours, securing First Position by a commanding margin and surpassing his personal best of 202 kms. "His remarkable achievement reflects exceptional physical fitness, mental resilience and the indomitable warrior spirit, inspiring all ranks and reinforcing the ethos of sporting excellence and holistic soldier development," the White Knight Corps said in a post on X. (ANI)