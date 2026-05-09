Meet Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani, India's new Chief of Defence Staff. Uncover his decorated military career, leadership roles, and his vision for India's armed forces.

Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani has been appointed as India’s third Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), taking on a vital military position. The Government of India announced his appointment on May 9, 2026, and he will officially start his duties on May 31. In this role, he will lead efforts to integrate the armed forces and will also serve as Secretary of the Department of Military Affairs, replacing General Anil Chauhan.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

With almost four decades of service in the Indian Army, Lt Gen Subramani is highly regarded for his operational skills, academic qualifications, and leadership abilities. Experts believe his appointment is timely, as India is focusing on modern warfare, border safety, and better coordination among the Army, Navy, and Air Force. Here are five things you must know about India’s third Chief of Defence Staff:

Academic Background

Lt General NS Raja Subramani is known for blending military experience with strong academic knowledge. He studied at the National Defence Academy and Indian Military Academy, and later completed advanced defence courses in India and the United Kingdom. He also obtained higher degrees in strategic and defence studies.

Also read: Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani appointed new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS)

Combat Experience

Throughout his nearly 40-year military career, Lt Gen Subramani has served in some of India’s most challenging operational areas. He led troops during counter-insurgency operations in Assam under Operation Rhino and later took on important roles near the Pakistan border and in high-altitude regions.

Experts believe his experience across various terrains and conflict situations has given him a deep understanding of India’s security challenges.

Key Leadership

Over the years, Lt Gen Subramani has held several key leadership roles in the Indian Army. He commanded the prestigious II Corps, also known as the Kharga Corps, which is one of the Army’s main strike formations. He also served as General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Central Command.

Military Honours

Lt General NS Raja Subramani has been awarded some of India’s highest military honours, including the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal, and Vishisht Seva Medal.

He has also received medals linked to significant military operations and long service. Experts say these awards reflect his consistent contributions to the armed forces and his strong record of service.

New CDS Role

In May 2026, the Government of India appointed Lt Gen Subramani as the country’s third Chief of Defence Staff. Prior to this, he served as Military Adviser to the National Security Council Secretariat after retiring as Vice Chief of the Army Staff in 2025.

Defence analysts believe his extensive operational and strategic experience makes him well-suited to enhance coordination among India’s Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Also read: Who Is Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani? Meet India's New Chief of Defence Staff