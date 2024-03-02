LS Elections: Celebrations in Varanasi as PM Modi set to contest from constituency again; WATCH viral videos

In its initial list of 195 candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, the ruling BJP declared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will once more contest from Varanasi. The list also includes 34 Union ministers, among them Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Smriti Irani.

In a jubilant atmosphere, the city of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh erupted with excitement on Saturday as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the revered constituency for the third consecutive time. The ruling party unveiled its first list of candidates, encompassing 195 nominees, and Prime Minister Modi's presence in Varanasi added to the fervor of the announcement.

The announcement, made by BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde, brought forth a list that includes 34 Union ministers, notably featuring prominent leaders such as Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Smriti Irani. The lineup also showcased the BJP's strategic focus on key battleground states, allocating candidates for 51 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 20 in West Bengal, and five in Delhi.

As the news of PM Modi's candidacy reverberated through Varanasi, locals erupted in joy, with celebrations erupting from the narrow alleys of the city. The decision to field Prime Minister Modi once again from Varanasi reflects the party's confidence in his leadership and resonates with the sentiments of the constituents who have witnessed significant developmental initiatives in the region.

The atmosphere is not only one of political anticipation but also of cultural and spiritual significance. Varanasi, renowned for its rich cultural heritage and religious prominence, holds a special place in the hearts of millions. PM Modi's choice to contest from Varanasi aligns with the party's commitment to connect with the spiritual and cultural ethos of the constituency.

BJP's ambitious target, as set by PM Modi, aims to secure at least 370 seats independently and surpass 400 seats for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The party's Central Election Committee, which included PM Modi, BJP National President J.P. Nadda, and Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, meticulously discussed the probable candidates before finalizing the first list.

The vibrant celebrations in Varanasi not only mark the political significance of PM Modi's candidature but also reflect the enduring connection between the city's residents and the Prime Minister. As the Election Commission prepares to announce the poll schedule later this month, Varanasi stands as a symbol of political enthusiasm and cultural pride, awaiting the upcoming electoral spectacle.