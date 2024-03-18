LS Elections 2024: New graphic novel gives '101 reasons' to vote for PM Modi; available in 13 countries

Author Shantanu Gupta has launched a new comic book titled "101 Reasons, Why I Will Vote For Modi," aimed at urging voters to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, commencing on April 19.

Author Shantanu Gupta has launched a new comic book titled "101 Reasons, Why I Will Vote For Modi," aimed at urging voters to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, commencing on April 19. The book is celebrated for its diverse range of comic art styles, featuring up to 10 internationally acclaimed techniques, including semi-realistic, manga, Disney, traditional Indian comic book, and black and white styles.

At its core, the comic presents a dialogue between a Modi critic and the author himself. Throughout the conversation, the author compellingly presents over 100 reasons to the critic, advocating for Modi's candidacy in the 2024 general elections.

"I have collected most of the stories after directly talking to the beneficiaries of the different schemes of the Modi government. Each of the 101 reasons are presented with comparison data of pre 2014 scenario, the human stories involved and an English poetic couplet to capture the impact of that particular scheme of the Modi government,” said Gupta, author of another graphic novel "Ajay to Yogi Adityanath", in a statement.

As per The Write Order publications, the book utilizes innovative artwork to discuss the significant changes that have occurred in the lives of ordinary citizens due to Prime Minister Modi's pro-poor policies.

"The book talks about his work in the domain of health care, agriculture, education, armed forces, foreign policy, economy, jobs, infrastructure and PM’s work for the 'Cultural Renaissance' of India. It ends with discussing the Narendra Modi factor in #NewIndia's development story," they added.

Shantanu Gupta's previous works include "The Monk Who Became Chief Minister" and "BJP: Past, Present & Future."

Priced at Rs 350, the book is now accessible for purchase through both online and offline retailers.