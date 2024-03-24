Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    LS Elections 2024: Naveen Jindal joins BJP, to contest from Kurukshetra; Ranjit Chautala fielded from Hisar

    Industrialist and former Congress MP Naveen Jindal, alongside independent MLA from Haryana Ranjit Chautala, officially joined the BJP on Sunday. They were swiftly announced as the party's candidates for the Kurukshetra and Hisar Lok Sabha seats respectively in the state.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 24, 2024, 10:28 PM IST

    Ranjit Chautala, aged 78, currently serves as a minister in the BJP-led Haryana government. He hails from a prominent political family, being the son of former deputy prime minister Devi Lal and brother of Indian National Lok Dal chief Om Prakash Chautala, a former Haryana chief minister.

    Meanwhile, Naveen Jindal, who previously represented the Kurukshetra constituency in the Lok Sabha as a Congress MP from 2004 to 2014, expressed his desire to contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India). Joining the BJP at its Delhi office in the presence of General Secretary Vinod Tawde, Jindal highlighted the significant progress made under Modi's leadership over the past decade, including landmark initiatives like the abrogation of Article 370 and the realization of the dream for a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

    Tawde emphasized that Jindal's entry into the party will bolster the government's efforts to enhance the country's economy and prosperity.

    He noted that the Jindal Steel chairperson has a keen interest in sports and education as well.

    "Like Naveen Jindal has joined (BJP) here (in Delhi), Ranjit Chautala ji, who is a minister in the Haryana government and an Independent MLA, has also joined the BJP. We welcome these two new members in the BJP fold," Tawde told reporters.

    Ranjit Chautala, aged 78, formally joined the BJP in Sirsa, accompanied by former MP Ashok Tanwar and other party leaders at a gathering in the city, confirmed party officials.

    Ashok Tanwar, a former Haryana Congress president who recently transitioned from the Aam Aadmi Party to the BJP, has been nominated as the BJP's candidate from Sirsa.

    In a September 2023 interview with PTI, Ranjit Chautala expressed openness to contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, stating that he would consider taking the step if offered a ticket by the BJP.

    "Politics is the art of the possible," Ranjit Chautala had then said.

    Chautala had emphasized that he was the first to extend unconditional support to the BJP when it faced a shortfall in securing a majority.

    In 2019, the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), established by Dushyant Chautala and his father Ajay Chautala, along with Independents, backed the BJP, leading to the formation of the government in Haryana. However, the alliance dissolved earlier this month.

    Ajay Chautala is the son of Om Prakash Chautala.

    During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP clinched victory in all 10 seats in Haryana.

    Last year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alongside the then Chief Minister M L Khattar and other leaders, paid a visit to the residence of Ranjit Singh Chautala in Sirsa.

    Last Updated Mar 24, 2024, 10:28 PM IST
