Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara assures relief for the nationwide LPG cylinder shortage with supplies coming from Iran. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman criticised the opposition for protesting the issue amid the West Asia crisis.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Saturday that LPG cylinder shortage is a nationwide issue and cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurance that supplies are on the way, with ships coming in from Iran.

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Relief on the way, says government

"The shortage of commercial cylinders is throughout the country...The Prime Minister and the central government have assured us that they will supply. Already, two or three ships have started from Iran. I think one ship has already reached. The other two ships are on the way...," Parameshwara told ANI while reassuring the people that relief is on the way.

Sitharaman slams Opposition

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attacked the opposition over their sloganeering and protest in Lok Sabha on issues concerning LPG supply, saying it is taking irresponsible positions instead of standing together with the government in the interest of the country.

Sitharaman, who was replying to debate on supplementary demands for grants (second batch 2025-26), said it is ironic that even while she is speaking about how the Government is preparing itself to face unexpected events, including supply chain disruptions and issues related to LPG due to the situation in West Asia, the Opposition is not willing to listen to the reply.

She further accused the opposition of pursuing its own political agenda and adopting irresponsible positions regarding the West Asia crisis. "Instead, they prefer to pursue their own agenda. I would like to make it clear that because of developments taking place abroad, several challenges are emerging for our country. The question before us is how we should face these challenges, how we should arrange the necessary funds to deal with them, and how we should remain prepared. When the Government is taking many such steps to ensure preparedness, it is unfortunate that the Opposition, instead of standing together in the interest of the nation and giving confidence to the people, is taking irresponsible positions. Such conduct should be condemned," she said.

"...Are the Opposition members suggesting that in times of unforeseen challenges, should the government not create a fiscal buffer or equalisation fund of Rs 50,000 crores? It is an irony that even when I am talking about how the government is preparing to face any unexpected events, inclusive of supply chain disruptions and LPG, they (Opposition) are not willing to hear the reply. They want to have their own agenda. Sit on the stairs and have chai and talk about LPG. This is our Opposition," she added.

LPG a 'matter of concern'

Earlier, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas assured that India has adequate availability of petrol and diesel across the country, while the LPG situation continues to remain a "matter of concern" for the government.

The West Asia Crisis

The current round of conflict in West Asia, which started on February 28, has witnessed fighting between Israel and the United States on one side and Iran on the other. The conflict escalated following the assassination of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel, after which Iran, in its retaliation, targeted Israeli and US assets in several Gulf countries and Israel, causing disruption in the waterway and affecting international energy markets and global economic stability. (ANI)