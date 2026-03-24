BRS leader KT Rama Rao alleged a severe LPG shortage, blaming the Centre and State for misleading the public. The BRSV protested over the education sector. The BJP refuted the claims, citing PM Modi's efforts to secure supply and blaming Congress.

BRS Alleges LPG Scarcity, Stages Protest

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday raised concerns over a growing scarcity of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders, alleging that the common man is being misled by both the Central and State governments. The student wing of BRS, BRSV (Bharat Rashtra Samithi Vidyarthi), organised a 'Chalo Assembly' protest against the state egovernment. BRSV stated that the state Government allegedly showing negligence towards the education sector. They were later detained by the police.

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The BRS has moved adjournment motions demanding an immediate discussion in the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council, urging the Central and State governments to take immediate action to ensure the timely supply of gas.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao, while talking to the reporters, said, "People are facing difficulties with LPG shortage after the war started. The Central Government is making people believe that there is no shortage. But at the ground level, the gas shortage is severe. Stating that the Petroleum Ministry is under the Centre's control, the State government says that it cannot do anything. There are suspicions that the size of the gas cylinder will be reduced in the future. It is said they will reduce the 14 kg gas cylinder to 10 kg. Both the Central and State Governments are troubling the common people. The gas shortage due to the war has become a topic of discussion. The Centre is claiming there is no shortage, and the State, claiming there is no supply; they are misleading the people. The Central Government must take steps to ensure there is no gas shortage. The government should issue a statement to prevent people from facing difficulties regarding the gas shortage."

BJP Refutes Shortage Claims, Cites PM's Efforts

On the other hand, BJP leader Prakash Reddy on Saturday criticised the Congress for allegedly spreading misinformation about LPG shortage in India, calling it "unfortunate" amid global energy supply challenges caused by the West Asia conflict.

Speaking to ANI, Reddy highlighted that, thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts, several LPG shipments have already crossed the Strait of Hormuz, and more are expected to reach India in the coming days. He urged the public not to panic or fall for what he described as "false propaganda" from the Congress Party. "Only commercial gas is - supply chain is disturbed because of the war. But with the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, already - a few ships already crossed the Hormuz line, and now another two, three ships also crossing today or tomorrow, and they reach India within a couple of days. And just because of Congress Party false propaganda, people are getting panic as far as gas is concerned. Appeal to the people, don't get panic," said Prakash Reddy.

Centre Increases Gas Allocations to States

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Saturday announced that the Centre has increased gas allocations to states to 50 per cent of pre-crisis levels, with an additional 20 per cent supply to be implemented from March 23. (ANI)