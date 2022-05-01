Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    LPG price hike: Cost of commercial cylinder surges by Rs 102.50, to cost Rs 2355.50; check rates in your city

    In the national capital, the 19 kg commercial cylinder now costs Rs 2,355.50. In Mumbai, commercial LPG price was hiked to Rs 2,307 from Rs 2,205 per cylinder.
     

    LPG price hike: Cost of commercial cylinder surges by Rs 102.50, to cost Rs 2355.50; check rates in your city-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 1, 2022, 10:38 AM IST

    The price of a 19-kg commercial Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder has been hiked by Rs 102.50 on Sunday, May 1. The cylinder will now cost Rs 2355.50, which was earlier priced at Rs 2253. Also, a 5-kg LPG cylinder is now priced at Rs 655. To the much relief of people, the increase in prices has not happened in domestic LPG cylinders that are sold to households.

    In the national capital, the 19 kg commercial cylinder now costs Rs 2,355.50. In Mumbai, commercial LPG price was hiked to Rs 2,307 from Rs 2,205 per cylinder. Whereas, in Kolkata, a consumer will have to shell out Rs 2,455 for a 19-kg cylinder instead of Rs. 2,351, At the same time, instead of Rs 2,406, a customer will have to spend Rs 2,508 in Chennai from today.

    Meanwhile, Oil marketing companies, which include Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation, are scheduled to organise more than 5,000 LPG panchayats across the country today to celebrate Ujjwala Diwas.

    Apart from experience sharing, aimed at safe and sustained usage of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), the oil marketing companies will also make efforts to maximise customer enrolment.

    In addition to LPG panchayats, distribution of new connections under Ujjwala 2.0; explaining the details of new Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) categories, and collection of KYC forms for the ongoing Ujjwala 2.0 scheme, organizing Free Hot Plate service camps, organisation of safety clinics, facilitation of Ujjwala beneficiaries etc will also be organised, the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas said in a statement on Saturday, news agency ANI reported.

    Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana is a popular initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government for social inclusion. Under the scheme, a free LPG connection is provided to every BPL household.

    Last Updated May 1, 2022, 10:38 AM IST
