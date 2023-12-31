Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Here's why Goa's Sunburn festival is under fire

    The Congress and Aam Aadmi Party have demanded action against the organisers of the Sunburn EDM festival  claiming that they insulted Lord Shiva. Sunburn EDM, a popular electronic dance music festival, started on December 28 at Vagator in North Goa and ended on Saturday.

    First Published Dec 31, 2023, 11:27 AM IST

    Once again, the Sunburn Festival is in the news for all the wrong reasons.  It is said that during the celebration, which took place in Goa from December 28 to December 31, organisers "inappropriately" utilised the image of Lord Shiva. Another accusation levelled against the festival claims that two girls were taken into an ambulance from the festival due to some unknown reasons.

    The president of the Aam Aadmi Party Goa, Amit Palekar, wrote about the event on the microblogging platform X, alleging that the well-known electronic dance music festival utilised Lord Shiva's images in an offensive way. He wrote in his post that while an image of Lord Shiva flashed on the screen, people were dancing to loud music and consuming alcohol. He went on to say that the organisers' action had damaged his "Sanatan Dharma."

    The AAP leader stated that since the integrity of Sanatan Dharma was jeopardized, he has urged that the government take appropriate action. “It is improper to utilize our God for the sake of an EDM festival where alcohol is served”, he said adding that he had called the director general of police and demanded that an offense against the Sunburn festival organizers be registered.

    Congress has also demanded action against the organisers of the Sunburn EDM festival. A Congress leader Vijay Bhike has filed a police complaint at Mapusa against the organisers of Sunburn on Friday night.

    The Goa festival also witnessed some scenes of stealing high-end mobile phones worth Rs 25 lakh. However, the Goa police on Saturday arrested seven members of a gang, all hailing from Mumbai for the crime.

    Last Updated Dec 31, 2023, 11:28 AM IST
