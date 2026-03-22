A unique artwork of Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman, and Hanuman made from 121,000 rice grains by an Odisha artist family arrived in Ayodhya for Ram Navami. The piece, which took 7 months to complete, will be displayed at the Ram Katha Museum.

A unique artwork depicting Lord Ram, Lakshman, Sita, and Hanuman, crafted using 121,000 grains of rice, on Sunday arrived in Ayodhya ahead of the upcoming Ram Navami celebrations, drawing attention from devotees and art enthusiasts.

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The intricate piece, created by a family of artists from Odisha, showcases exceptional craftsmanship and devotion. The artwork has been brought to Ayodhya on Sunday as part of the festive offerings and is expected to be displayed at the Ram Katha Museum, where pilgrims will be able to witness the creation.

Universal Appeal and Artistic Value

Highlighting the significance of Lord Ram in art and culture, Director of Antarrashtriya Ram Katha Sangrahalya, Sanjeev Kumar Singh, emphasised the universal appeal of the deity and the artistic value of the work. He said that Lord Ram transcends boundaries and continues to inspire artists across generations. "...Lord Ram belongs to everyone, and he resides within all beings. Consequently, Lord Ram has found a place of honour in every artistic domain, whether through the work of classical artists or contemporary artists..."

'Crafted Entirely from Paddy'

He further explained the uniqueness of the artwork and the effort behind its creation, noting the precision and collaborative spirit involved in the process. "This particular artwork is crafted entirely from paddy, using precisely 121,000 grains..."

A Family's Devotional Offering

Speaking about the artists and the timing of the artwork's arrival, he added that the piece holds special significance ahead of Ram Navami. "With Ram Navami just around the corner, this artwork arrives courtesy of a family of artists hailing from Odisha, a collaborative effort involving the entire family: Pankaj, Shailaja, and Pradeep."

Describing the creation as remarkable, he praised the dedication and creativity of the artists and said, "This creative endeavour is truly magnificent..."

'A Reflection of Deep Devotion'

Meanwhile, Mahamandaleshwar Vishnu Das Ji Maharaj also lauded the artwork, calling it a reflection of deep devotion and artistic excellence. He highlighted the time and effort invested in completing the piece. "A devotee hailing from Odisha has created a magnificent depiction of the Lord's divine form by using 1,21,000 grains of paddy..."

He further appreciated the craftsmanship and dedication involved in the process, "It has been crafted with exceptional skill..."

He also noted the time taken to complete the artwork, underlining the patience and commitment of the artist. "...the entire process took him 7 months to complete, he expressed his inner sentiments... This concept had long resided within his heart, and this artwork is destined to be housed in the Ram Katha Museum..."

Highlighting the importance of showcasing such works, he concluded that preserving these offerings ensures recognition for the artists. "By preserving these contributions in the Ram Katha Museum, we ensure that when pilgrims visit, the artist's name can be duly acknowledged, bringing him recognition." (ANI)