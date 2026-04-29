The sacred Piprahwa relics of Lord Buddha arrived in Leh for a historic public exposition. Received by LG Vinai Kumar Saxena, the exposition will begin on Buddha Purnima, May 1, and will be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The sacred Piprahwa relics of Lord Buddha (Tathagata) arrived in Leh on Wednesday for a historic public exposition, marking the beginning of a major spiritual celebration in the Union Territory of Ladakh. Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, along with senior officials and spiritual leaders, received the holy relics at Kushok Bakula Rinpoche Airport in a ceremonial welcome. The Ladakh Police accorded a guard of honour, while monks performed special prayers amid an atmosphere of deep devotion.

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LG Confirms Public Viewing on Buddha Purnima

Speaking to the media, LG Saxena said the relics were being placed in secure custody before being opened for public viewing. "Today, the holy relics of Buddha were brought to Ladakh, and they received a grand welcome here. They are currently being taken from the technical area of the airport to the living quarters and will be kept in safe custody there," he said.

He further added that the exposition will begin on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. "They will be opened to the public on May 1st, the day of Buddha Purnima. The Home Minister is visiting on that day, and this will be a major event in front of him," Saxena said.

Grand Procession Marks Sacred Arrival

Following the reception, the relics were taken in a grand procession to Jivetsal, the designated venue for public exposition beginning May 1, which also marks the 2569th Buddha Purnima. Thousands of devotees participated in the procession, with people in traditional attire lining the route to witness the sacred arrival.

LG Saxena described the occasion as highly auspicious, stating that the relics have been brought to India for public exposition after being displayed internationally in several countries. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for selecting Ladakh for the event, noting the region's deep spiritual and cultural connection with Buddhism.

Exposition Schedule and Dignitaries

The relics will remain open for public veneration at Jivetsal from May 2 to May 10, followed by exposition in Zanskar on May 11 and 12, and then at the Dharma Centre in Leh from May 13 to 14 before being taken back to Delhi on May 15.

The event will also see the participation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with Union Ministers, ambassadors, Chief Ministers of Buddhist-majority states, and representatives of various Buddhist organisations.

Global Significance of Piprahwa Relics

Officials also noted that the Piprahwa relics have gained renewed global significance after being exhibited in several countries, and a part of the associated artefacts was repatriated to India in July 2025 after over a century abroad. (ANI)