'Looking for friend like India...': Palestine urges New Delhi to broker a ceasefire with Israel (WATCH)

In a significant diplomatic appeal, the Palestinian Ambassador to India, Adnan Abu Al-Haija, has called upon India to mediate in the ongoing crisis between Palestine and Israel. During a statement on Sunday, Al-Haija expressed hope that India, known for its peaceful stance, would facilitate a ceasefire and support the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

Al-Haija emphasized India's potential role in easing the conflict, stating, "We are always looking for a friend like India to play a mediator role. And I know India is a peaceful country." He further detailed the desired actions: "We are calling on them to play that role especially if they are friends of both countries, to make a ceasefire, to call for an international conference, and to lead to the independence of the state of Palestine and the land of 1967 with East Jerusalem as its capital."

The Indian government has reiterated its longstanding position advocating for peace and dialogue amid the escalating conflict. The call for mediation comes as the humanitarian situation in Gaza deteriorates further. According to the United Nations, the crisis has reached a "beyond catastrophic" level. In August, over 1 million Palestinians were reported to have gone without food rations, and there was a 35% decrease in the number of people receiving daily cooked meals.

In response to the dire situation, health workers in the southern Gaza Strip have resumed polio vaccinations for children as part of a large-scale immunization campaign, aimed at addressing health concerns amidst the conflict.

The conflict began on October 7, 2024, when Hamas launched a large-scale attack into Israel, resulting in approximately 1,200 deaths, predominantly civilians, and the abduction of around 250 individuals. Israel's retaliatory campaign has led to the deaths of more than 40,000 Palestinians, as reported by the Gaza Health Ministry. The ministry's casualty count includes both civilians and fighters.

