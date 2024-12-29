Prayagraj's Baba Loknath is a divine reflection of Kashi's Baba Vishwanath

Prayagraj, one of the most ancient cities rooted in Sanatan culture and faith, is revered for its historical and spiritual significance. Known as "Tirthraj," or the King of Pilgrimages, it is believed to hold supremacy over all other holy cities and pilgrimage sites.  

Loknath Mahadev is mentioned in Skanda Purana
Author
Asianet Newsable English
First Published Dec 29, 2024, 3:37 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 29, 2024, 3:40 PM IST

Prayagraj, one of the most ancient cities rooted in Sanatan culture and faith, is revered for its historical and spiritual significance. Known as "Tirthraj," or the King of Pilgrimages, it is believed to hold supremacy over all other holy cities and pilgrimage sites.  

In the city's bustling Chowk market lies the famous Loknath locality, named after the sacred Baba Loknath, considered a ‘pratiroop’ (reflection) of Kashi's Baba Vishwanath. While the exact origin of the Loknath Mahadev temple remains a mystery, priests state that references to Baba Loknath can be found in the Rewa Khand of the Skanda Purana and the Shanti Parva of the Mahabharata.

Devotees believe that offering prayers and seeking the blessings of Baba Loknath can help overcome worldly struggles. During the grand Mahakumbh 2025 to be organized under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, thousands of Lord Shiva's devotees are expected to gather at this sacred temple, seeking solace and divine blessings.

While Loknath locality in Prayagraj is famous for its delectable food street offerings like rabri, malai, lassi, Hari ke samose, and the iconic Bharati Bhavan Library, the area derives its name from the revered Baba Loknath Mahadev. The temple of Baba Loknath is located just behind the Bharati Bhavan Library.  

Gauri Shankar Pandey, the priest whose family has been worshiping Baba Loknath for four generations, describes the deity as a Swayambhu (self-manifested) Shiva Linga. He cites the Rewa Khand of the Skanda Purana,which refers to Baba Loknath as:  “Vamadeva Mahadev Dev-Deva Sureshwarah, Loknath Pahi-Pahi Prananath Kripakarah." Additionally, mentions of Baba Loknath can also be found in the Shanti Parva of the Mahabharata.

Special worship is performed at the temple during the holy month of Sawan, Pradosh, and Shivratri. Devotees from Prayagraj and across India, especially those visiting the sacred Sangam, make it a point to seek the blessings from Baba Loknath.  

According to Gauri Shankar Pandey, Matsyendranath, a revered figure of the Nath tradition, once spent the 'Chaturmas' period at this temple in ancient times. The temple houses ancient idols of Lord Loknath, his mount Nandi, Lord Ganesha, Goddess Parvati, and Sheshnag. Over time, local devotees have also installed idols of Goddess Durga, Lord Hanuman, and other deities in the temple complex.  

The temple's historical significance is further highlighted by its regular visitors, including prominent figures like Madan Mohan Malviya, Chhunnan Guru, and Pandit Sridhar Pathak. Even former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and V.P. Singh visited the temple to offer prayers.  

The Shiv Barat (wedding procession of Lord Shiva), organized on Shivratri from Baba Loknath’s temple, is considered a historic event in Prayagraj. Additionally, the Holi celebrations at Loknath Chauraha, a tradition dating back to the time of popular leader Chhunnan Guru, draw crowds from far and wide.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Uttar Pradesh achieves milestones in 2024 under CM Yogi leadership

Uttar Pradesh achieves milestones in 2024 under CM Yogi’s leadership

UP SHOCKER! Dalit man's head shaved, thrashed with shoes, paraded to temple over religious conversion shk

UP SHOCKER! Dalit man's head shaved, thrashed with shoes, paraded to temple over religious conversion

Odisha SHOCKER! Three tied to tree, thrashed over suspicion of religious conversion of tribals (WATCH) vkp

Odisha SHOCKER! Three tied to tree, thrashed over suspicion of religious conversion of tribals (WATCH)

Mahakumbh 2025 : Multi-disaster vehicle equipped to tackle natural disasters and road accidents

Mahakumbh 2025 : Multi-disaster vehicle equipped to tackle natural disasters and road accidents

UP Tourism to debut drone show at Mahakumbh 2025

Mahakumbh 2025 : UP Tourism to Debut Drone Show at Mahakumbh

Recent Stories

Apple discontinues iPhone SE iPhone 14 iPhone 14 Plus in many countries is india on the list gcw

Apple discontinues iPhone SE, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus in MANY countries | Is India on the list?

Uttar Pradesh achieves milestones in 2024 under CM Yogi leadership

Uttar Pradesh achieves milestones in 2024 under CM Yogi’s leadership

ICC releases 2024 T20 cricketer of the year nominees: One player each from IND, PAK, AUS and ZIM in contention vkp

ICC releases 2024 T20 cricketer of the year nominees: One player each from IND, PAK, AUS and ZIM in contention

Neetu Kapoor to Hema Malini: Classic bridal looks of 60s-70s Bollywood actresses NTI

Neetu Kapoor to Hema Malini: Classic bridal looks of 60s-70s actresses

Neetu Kapoor to Hema Malini: Classic bridal looks of 60s-70s Bollywood actresses NTI

Neetu Kapoor to Hema Malini: Classic bridal looks of 60s-70s actresses

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon