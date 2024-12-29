Prayagraj's Baba Loknath is a divine reflection of Kashi's Baba Vishwanath

Prayagraj, one of the most ancient cities rooted in Sanatan culture and faith, is revered for its historical and spiritual significance. Known as "Tirthraj," or the King of Pilgrimages, it is believed to hold supremacy over all other holy cities and pilgrimage sites.

In the city's bustling Chowk market lies the famous Loknath locality, named after the sacred Baba Loknath, considered a ‘pratiroop’ (reflection) of Kashi's Baba Vishwanath. While the exact origin of the Loknath Mahadev temple remains a mystery, priests state that references to Baba Loknath can be found in the Rewa Khand of the Skanda Purana and the Shanti Parva of the Mahabharata.

Devotees believe that offering prayers and seeking the blessings of Baba Loknath can help overcome worldly struggles. During the grand Mahakumbh 2025 to be organized under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, thousands of Lord Shiva's devotees are expected to gather at this sacred temple, seeking solace and divine blessings.

While Loknath locality in Prayagraj is famous for its delectable food street offerings like rabri, malai, lassi, Hari ke samose, and the iconic Bharati Bhavan Library, the area derives its name from the revered Baba Loknath Mahadev. The temple of Baba Loknath is located just behind the Bharati Bhavan Library.

Gauri Shankar Pandey, the priest whose family has been worshiping Baba Loknath for four generations, describes the deity as a Swayambhu (self-manifested) Shiva Linga. He cites the Rewa Khand of the Skanda Purana,which refers to Baba Loknath as: “Vamadeva Mahadev Dev-Deva Sureshwarah, Loknath Pahi-Pahi Prananath Kripakarah." Additionally, mentions of Baba Loknath can also be found in the Shanti Parva of the Mahabharata.

Special worship is performed at the temple during the holy month of Sawan, Pradosh, and Shivratri. Devotees from Prayagraj and across India, especially those visiting the sacred Sangam, make it a point to seek the blessings from Baba Loknath.

According to Gauri Shankar Pandey, Matsyendranath, a revered figure of the Nath tradition, once spent the 'Chaturmas' period at this temple in ancient times. The temple houses ancient idols of Lord Loknath, his mount Nandi, Lord Ganesha, Goddess Parvati, and Sheshnag. Over time, local devotees have also installed idols of Goddess Durga, Lord Hanuman, and other deities in the temple complex.

The temple's historical significance is further highlighted by its regular visitors, including prominent figures like Madan Mohan Malviya, Chhunnan Guru, and Pandit Sridhar Pathak. Even former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and V.P. Singh visited the temple to offer prayers.

The Shiv Barat (wedding procession of Lord Shiva), organized on Shivratri from Baba Loknath’s temple, is considered a historic event in Prayagraj. Additionally, the Holi celebrations at Loknath Chauraha, a tradition dating back to the time of popular leader Chhunnan Guru, draw crowds from far and wide.

