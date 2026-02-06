The Lok Sabha will discuss the Union Budget on Friday. Tensions remain high after an opposition protest over Rahul Gandhi's speech and PM Modi's sharp attack on Congress in the Rajya Sabha, calling a 'traitor' remark an insult to Sikhs.

Lok Sabha Agenda

The Lok Sabha will take up the general discussion on the Union Budget for 2026-27 on Friday. The House will meet at 11 am to transact government business, beginning with Question Hour. Several Union Ministers, including those from the Health and Family Welfare, Law and Justice, External Affairs, Defence, and Ports, Shipping and Waterways ministries, are scheduled to lay papers on the table. From 3.30 pm onwards, the Lok Sabha will take up Private Members' Business. Many Private Members' Bills are listed for introduction, including Constitution Amendment Bills, amendments to the Representation of the People Act, welfare-related Bills concerning farmers, fishermen, students, senior citizens, women, and workers, as well as Bills related to education, healthcare, environment, artificial intelligence, digital platforms, labour reforms and social security.

Opposition Protests Over Rahul Gandhi's Speech

A day earlier, the opposition, including Congress MPs, protested during the ongoing Parliament session after a major row erupted after LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to quote from the unpublished memoir of former Army Chief General MM Naravane on the 2020 China standoff.

PM Modi Slams Congress in Rajya Sabha

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the Rajya Sabha. Prime Minister launched a sharp attack on the Congress in the Rajya Sabha, taking aim at the party's "Yuvraj' over a controversial "traitor" remark made against BJP MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, calling it an insult to the Sikh community and a reflection of Congress' "arrogance at its peak." "What happened yesterday -- the 'Yuvraj' of Congress, who has a 'shaatir dimaag' called a member of this House a traitor. His arrogance is at its peak. He did not call others who left Congress traitors, but he said it to this MP because he is a Sikh. This is an insult to Sikhs, an insult to the Gurus. This shows the hatred Congress carries," PM Modi said.

Budget Session Schedule

The Budget session comprises 30 sittings over 65 days and concludes on April 2. The two Houses will adjourn for a recess on February 13 and reconvene on March 9 to enable the Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments. (ANI)