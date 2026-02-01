Eight opposition MPs were suspended from Lok Sabha for the rest of the budget session for 'unruly behaviour' following an uproar over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being prevented from speaking on the China border tensions during his speech.

Lok Sabha Standoff Escalates

The standoff between the opposition and government in Lok Sahha escalated today after eight opposition MPs were suspended for "unruly behaviour" and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the government of not allowing him to proceed with his speech on the motion of thanks to the President's address.

Uproar Over China Border Remarks

Eight opposition members were suspended from Lok Sabha for the remainder of the budget session for violating rules and "throwing papers on the chair" following uproar in the House over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's insistence on mentioning a specific reference about the border tensions with China in eastern Ladakh in 2020.

The House, which witnessed two adjournments earlier in the day, resumed proceedings at 3 pm and Rahul Gandhi, who is Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, said that he would not refer to any magazine article about former Army Chief Gen MM Naravane's memoirs but briefly speak about Chinese action during the Kailash Range standoff.

The government has said that Rahul Gandhi cannot quote from an unpublished memoir or a magazine article based on it. TDP MP, Krishna Prasad Tenneti, who was in the Chair asked Rahul Gandhi to resume his speech on the motion of thanks to the President's Address and follow the ruling already given by Speaker Om Birla.

As Rahul Gandhi insisted on making his intended remarks, the Chair called other members to speak ion he motion of thanks to the President's Address. Congress and opposition members resorted to sloganeering, which intensified after a TDP member started making his speech.Amid uproar, some members were seen throwing papers. The House was adjourned till 3 pm.

Eight Opposition MPs Suspended

When the House resumed its proceedings, BJP member Dilip Saikia, who was in the Chair, named eight opposition members. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju moved the motion for suspension of the eight members for the remainder of the budget session for "violating rules and throwing papers on the chair" The motion was adopted by the House amid protests from the opposition members.

The opposition MPs who have been suspended for the remainder of the session are Congress members Hibi Eden, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Manickam Tagore, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Prashant Yadaorao Padole, Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, and Dean Kuriakose, and CPI-M member S. Venkatesan.

Parties Trade Barbs Over Suspension

Rahul Gandhi also wrote to Speaker Om Birla, raising concerns over "being prevented from speaking" on matters of national security during the discussion on Motion of Thanks to the President's Address. In his letter, he stated that he had followed parliamentary convention by authenticating a document he intended to cite, but despite fulfilling this requirement, he was not permitted to quote it in the lower house of Parliament.

Congress MP Hibi Eden said later that eight opposition MPs have been suspended, but the party will continue its protest both inside and outside Parliament. Congress MP Raja Warring said Rahul Gandhi's speech was interrupted when he referred to Prime Minister, and asked what fear the government has.

Another party MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla said Rahul Gandhi expressed his worry regarding the security of the nation..."They never allow him to speak...We have put the entire nation on lease just to appease Trump," he alleged.

BJP Hits Back at Rahul Gandhi

BJP MP Biplab Kumar Deb accused Rahul Gandhi of lacking engagement with the people. "He doesn't do any work for the public. He doesn't go among the people, so what will he do?... He's trying to grab some attention...The country's opposition leader has a certain weight, a certain calibre, and a certain tradition. That's a loss for us, and a loss for the country," he said.

BJP MP Madan Rathore also slammed Rahul Gandhi. "Rahul Gandhi has been in the Lok Sabha for such a long time. He knows that there are rules and procedures for speaking on any subject. He should speak according to the rules; saying anything at any time inside the House is not right. This only creates disorder...Whenever there is a serious discussion or deliberation on an important issue in the Lok Sabha, he leaves the country and makes a statement that negatively impacts India's security. This is not right. He should be mindful of this. He is a citizen of this country. He should keep the interests of this country in mind," he said.

Lok Sabha had witnessed adjournments on Monday also after BJP members strongly objected to Rahul Gandhi talking about the contents of unpublished book of former Army chief MM Naravane. Rajya Sabha also has taken up discussion on motion of thanks to the President's Address.