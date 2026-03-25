The Lok Sabha Privilege Committee, chaired by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, held its first introductory meeting. Attended by members from various parties, the recently nominated panel discussed key initiatives for safeguarding parliamentary privileges.

The first sitting of the Privilege Committee of Lok Sabha under the chairmanship of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Shankar Prasad was held on Wednesday. This was an introductory meeting of the Committee.

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Key Attendees and Discussions

Privilege Committee chairperson Ravi Shankar Prasad and members Tariq Anwar (Congress), Manickam Tagore B (Congress), Ramveer Singh Bidhuri (BJP), Trivendra Singh Rawat (BJP), Arvind Ganpat Sawant (Shiv Sena (UBT)), Jagdish Shettar (BJP), Manish Tewari (Congress), and Dharmendra Yadav (Samajwadi Party) were present in the meeting.

"Attended a meeting of the Privileges committee of Parliament where certain important initiatives were discussed and actioned," Manish Tewari wrote on X.

Committee Nomination

Earlier on March 3, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla officially nominated members to the Committee of Privileges. The panel, which is tasked with examining issues related to breaches of parliamentary privilege and recommending necessary action. The members nominated includes Brijmohan Agrawal (BJP), Tariq Anwar (Congress), Manickam Tagore B (Congress), TR Baalu (DMK), Kalyan Banerjee (AITC), Shrirang Appa Chandu Barne (Shiv Sena), Ramvir Singh Bidhuri (BJP), Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo (BJP), Jagdambika Pal (BJP), Trivendra Singh Rawat (BJP), Arvind Ganpat Sawant (Shiv Sena (UBT), Jagadish Shettar (BJP), Manish Tewari (Congress), and Dharmendra Yadav (Samajwadi Party).

Role and Procedures

The Committee of Privileges plays a critical role in safeguarding the privileges of MPs, addressing complaints of contempt, and ensuring the dignity of parliamentary proceedings is maintained. Its formation is seen as a routine yet significant step in strengthening legislative oversight. The panel will be responsible for examining cases referred by the Speaker and reporting on matters where breaches of privilege are alleged, thereby ensuring that parliamentary decorum is upheld.

When a question of privilege is referred to the Committee by the House, the report of the Committee is presented to the House by the Chairman or, in his absence, by any member of the Committee. Where a question of privilege is referred to the Committee by the Speaker under Rule 227, the report of the Committee is presented to the Speaker, who may pass final orders thereon or direct that it be laid on the table of the House. (ANI)